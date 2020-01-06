Ben Jones-Bishop will miss the start of the season with an undisclosed medical condition | Rugby League News





Ben Jones-Bishop will miss the start of the 2020 Super League season

Wakefield's end, Ben Jones-Bishop, will miss the start of the 2020 Super League season after being diagnosed with an undisclosed medical condition.

The 31-year-old has been an integral part of the Trinity team since joining in 2016 from Salford, but was prevented from participating in training during the early stages of the preseason due to the problem.

Wakefield Chief Physio Ryan Carmody said on the club's official website: "Before the preseason we received the news that Bish had been diagnosed with a medical condition.

"Unfortunately, it prevented him from participating in any type of training and means he is ready for a rather long spell on the sidelines."

"He is currently under investigation with the medical team and we hope to see Bish in red, white and blue during the summer."

Jones-Bishop has scored 61 attempts in 108 games for Trinity and finished last season representing Jamaica, which qualified for the 2021 World Cup, against England Knights.