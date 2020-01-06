Beauty breakdown of the Golden Globes Naomi Watts 2020

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Oh Naomi wattsHow did you get that shine?

Watts lit up the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes last night, looking like a brilliant goddess showing that classic Hollywood glamor. Knowing that Watts is a natural beauty, it was important that her makeup improved with what she was already working on and hugged her dress at night. As makeup artist Jillian Dempsey tells E! News exclusively, "The reflective quality of her dress helped inspire the overall appearance. Naomi has beautiful features and wanted to show them. My goal was that her skin would continue to shine during the long night ahead, and since her dress had the perfect sparkle , I thought the skin should match. "

Dempsey achieved this goal with some of the best products that Shisedo has to offer, focusing on creating a solid foundation on his face and illuminating his skin with a variety of powders. But the basis for that base came from the base, of course, specifically, the Shisedo Self-Refreshing Synchro Skin Foundation, which Dempsey strongly recommends.

"I really admire the Japanese technology behind this new foundation," he explains. "It's a long-lasting base that resists oil and facial movement to give a freshly applied look. I don't understand science, but I know it works!" In fact it does: Watts looked flawless all night!

And if you thought Watts also seemed relaxed and calm as he slid down the red carpet last night, you wouldn't be too far from the base. "Naomi has a very easy nature that makes my work enjoyable and keeps stress levels down," shares Dempsey. What a great way to enter a high octane night!

And you can recreate its impressive red carpet look at home.