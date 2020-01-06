Beauty breakdown of the Golden Globes Naomi Watts 2020

False images; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
Oh Naomi wattsHow did you get that shine?
Watts lit up the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes last night, looking like a brilliant goddess showing that classic Hollywood glamor. Knowing that Watts is a natural beauty, it was important that her makeup improved with what she was already working on and hugged her dress at night. As makeup artist Jillian Dempsey tells E! News exclusively, "The reflective quality of her dress helped inspire the overall appearance. Naomi has beautiful features and wanted to show them. My goal was that her skin would continue to shine during the long night ahead, and since her dress had the perfect sparkle , I thought the skin should match. "
Dempsey achieved this goal with some of the best products that Shisedo has to offer, focusing on creating a solid foundation on his face and illuminating his skin with a variety of powders. But the basis for that base came from the base, of course, specifically, the Shisedo Self-Refreshing Synchro Skin Foundation, which Dempsey strongly recommends.
"I really admire the Japanese technology behind this new foundation," he explains. "It's a long-lasting base that resists oil and facial movement to give a freshly applied look. I don't understand science, but I know it works!" In fact it does: Watts looked flawless all night!
And if you thought Watts also seemed relaxed and calm as he slid down the red carpet last night, you wouldn't be too far from the base. "Naomi has a very easy nature that makes my work enjoyable and keeps stress levels down," shares Dempsey. What a great way to enter a high octane night!
And you can recreate its impressive red carpet look at home. Buy below the same Shisedo products that Dempsey used to create the glamor of the red carpet of the Watts Golden Globes 2020!
Shisedo Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation
"To maintain a radiant complexion, use the Shiseido Synchro Skin Self Refreshing Foundation in Quartz," Dempsey instructs. It has no weight with medium coverage, but still gives you a natural finish that will last all night.
Shisedo Synchro Skin self-cooling concealer
Dempsey knows how to make your eyes stand out. "Buff Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer in 202 and mix under the eyes for a fresh and rested appearance," she says. It will erase your failures and keep you impeccable for up to 24 hours.
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Powder Base Custom Finish
Be sure to put on that look to last! "For additional coverage, use the Shiseido Hanatasubaki Hake Polishing Facial Brush to mix the Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Finish Powder in skin tone 150," says Dempsey. This long-lasting creamy powder base helps resist heat, moisture, oil and movement, and can be applied wet or dry.
Shisedo Hanatsubaki Hake Polishing Facial Brush
This is the brush that Dempsey was talking about, which is ideal for mixing dust on the skin. It was designed to help control the pressure for a smooth and seamless makeup application, so your makeup looks as good as it did at the time you put it on.
Shisedo Daiya Fude Face Brush Duo
Here is another unique brush to add to your repertoire. This double-ended tool features a gel tip that acts as the fingertips would do, with a diamond-shaped brush on the other end that is perfect for mixing. Together, the two help you create a perfect blend of powder or liquid makeup.
Shisedo minimalist milkshake powder blush
You can get the same incredibly pink glow that Watts had on the red carpet. How? Dempsey tells us: "Highlight the cheekbones with Shiseido Whipped Powder Blush in Sonoya mixed with Shiseido Whipped Powder Blush in Twlight Hour." It is an air-blended cream blush that transforms into a powder with a soft matte finish.
Shiseido InnerGlow Powder Powder in the interior light
To maintain that shine, add Shiseido InnerGlow Cheek Powder in interior light on the upper cheekbones. Then, "Finish the cheeks with a tan glow using Shiseido Inner Cheek Powder in Cocoa Dusk," adds Dempsey. It is a blush / highlighter hybrid with an airy finish.
Shisedo Ibuki Quick Fix Mist
Help those powders to melt along with some of this refreshing skin mist, with marjoram extract to combat dehydration and an exclusive PhytoTarget complex to improve the skin's natural moisture. In addition, it helps your skin resist external stressors.
Shisedo Aura Dew Highlighter
Next, Dempsey says: "Highlight your eyes with Shiseido Aura Dew Highlighter, using it on the upper eyelid and gently tracing it along the lower eyelid." This highlighter is multipurpose, so you can also put it on the cheeks and lips to get a bright glow that can last up to 12 hours.
Modern matte powder lipstick
Last but not least, "add a perfect pout using Shiseido Modern Matte Powder Lipstick in 512," says Dempsey, calling the cherry red lipstick that made Watts's lips stand out. It starts as a mixture of waxes and oils, but it transforms into a soft powder.
Now you have what it takes to shine like a goddess! Take advantage of our full coverage of the 2020 Golden Globes to get more fashion, style and makeup inspiration!
