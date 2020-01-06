Bachelor Nation reveals his favorite single of all time

Peter Weber, it's officially your chance to shine!

After more than some jokes about windmills and a shocking injury, the favorite US driver will begin his second love opportunity tonight in a new season of The Bachelor.

%MINIFYHTML36d6461e89178a26cb60fbe34656ec9111% %MINIFYHTML36d6461e89178a26cb60fbe34656ec9112%

In a matter of hours, the spectators will witness that Peter meets 30 contestants in the famous mansion of Bachelor. And if everything goes according to plan, he can simply leave as a committed man.

"Just get in there with an open heart and keep in mind that these girls are there, in general, to fall in love and you have their hearts in your hands," said Bachelor. Chris Soules shared with E! News on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour in Los Angeles. "Peter is going to have several women who fall in love with him, whether they say it or not, it will be the fact. Respect that and take it seriously."

Fortunately for Peter, he has had more than a few types in his position before. And spoiler alert: they have made a pretty positive impression with both fans and contestants.