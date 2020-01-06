Bachelor Nation reveals his favorite single of all time

Getty Images / E! Illustration
Peter Weber, it's officially your chance to shine!
After more than some jokes about windmills and a shocking injury, the favorite US driver will begin his second love opportunity tonight in a new season of The Bachelor.
In a matter of hours, the spectators will witness that Peter meets 30 contestants in the famous mansion of Bachelor. And if everything goes according to plan, he can simply leave as a committed man.
"Just get in there with an open heart and keep in mind that these girls are there, in general, to fall in love and you have their hearts in your hands," said Bachelor. Chris Soules shared with E! News on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour in Los Angeles. "Peter is going to have several women who fall in love with him, whether they say it or not, it will be the fact. Respect that and take it seriously."
Fortunately for Peter, he has had more than a few types in his position before. And spoiler alert: they have made a pretty positive impression with both fans and contestants.
Before tonight's premiere, we wanted to ask some of our favorite Bachelor Nation members to take a trip down the road of memories and remember all ABC's singles.
From the first days of Andrew Firestone Y Bob Guiney to more recent seasons like Colton Underwood Y Nick Viall, there is a wide variety of selections for the best single in history.
But don't let us tell you. Check out our gallery below to see who Bachelor Nation is falling for.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202002 / rs_634x1024-200102113416-634-Ben-Higgens-LT-10220-shutterstock_editorial_9807043ah.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059488″ alt=”Ben Higgins”/>
MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Ben Higgins
"My favorite is Andrew Firestone Y Bob Guiney. They are the models of how to do this well, "shared the co-host of the iHeartRadio podcast with E! News before hitting the road Almost famous live in San Francisco.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018215 / rs_634x1024-180315161025-634-wwhl-nick-viall.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 896107″ alt=”Nick Viall “/>
Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
Nick Viall
"I vote Arie Luyendyk Jr.… because it's too foreign if I vote for myself and I'm too jealous to vote Ben Higgins," the Viall Files The podcast host joked with us.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202002 / rs_600x600-200102114605-600-ben-flajnk-mv-1220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059492″ alt=”Ben Flajnik, single nation”/>
Ben Flajnik
"I probably have to go with Andrew Firestone. I remember all my girlfriends in college went crazy for him and he seemed like a great guy. Owner of the winery too, "Ben shared with E! News.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202002 / rs_1024x759-200102113606-1024-Sean-Lowe-Catherine-Lowe-2-LT-010220-shutterstock_editorial_9115127c.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "- id = "1059490″ alt=”Sean Lowe, Catherine Lowe”/>
AP / Shutterstock
Sean Lowe
"There have been many great guys. You know, strangely, I think mine could be Brad Womack. He was a guy from Texas and I feel like I interacted with him, "Sean shared when he supported Bertolli pasta sauce." I thought it was pretty good. He goes under the radar. I don't think it's on social networks, so many people have forgotten. But yes, I liked Brad. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202002 / rs_634x1024-200102154414-634-trista-stutter-me-1219.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059587″ alt=”Trista Sutter”/>
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Trista Sutter
"Choosing my favorite single is like choosing a favorite brother or son (can you tell me how old I feel ?!) So everyone knows they are,quot; the best "in their own right," Trista shared with us. "But I have to go with a draw between my children Andrew Firestone Y Bob Guiney. Both are all class, humor, humility and integrity. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201924 / rs_634x1024-190304135511-634-rachel-lindsay-bachelorette.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 986852″ alt=”Rachel Lindsay”/>
Greg Doherty / Getty Images
Rachel Lindsay
"I'm going to go with Nick Viall because he was in his season and I know him better. We have this mutual respect for each other. " High school shared while working with Ideal Image MedSpa.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191010 / rs_634x1024-191110172459-634-2019-E-Peoples-Choice-Awards-red-carpet-fashion-cassie-randolph.cm.111019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1047246″ alt=”Cassie Randolph, 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
Cassie Randolph
"Colton Underwood! I think it's quite obvious why, "Cassie shared with us." He's sweet, funny, my best friend and he couldn't make me happier. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201937 / rs_634x1024-190407140343-634-jared-haibon-mv-4819.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 995045″ alt=”Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon”/>
Amy Plumb for iHeartRadio
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon
"Jared and I are close to both Nick Viall Y Ben Higgins, So it's a tie between those two for the all-time favorite single! ", he shared with us the podcast presenter iHeartRadio." Ben was so polished, touching and attentive to each of his girls. When you talk to him, he is totally focused on what you say and we loved seeing that quality on display during his season. We loved the development of Nick's character in the program over the years and his true desire to find his love has always been so obvious. We loved seeing Nick, who can often have a hard shell with those he doesn't know well, expose his inner mud and his desperate romantic in his season. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191131 / rs_634x1024-191231155340-634.jason-tartick.ct.123119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059231″ alt=”Jason Tartick”/>
Gustavo Caballero / South Beach Photo / Shutterstock
Jason Tartick
"My favorite single is the only one, playing the NFL, charitable donations, jumping hurdles, the style of Ken Barbie Colton Underwood. He is my favorite because he is a close friend and I loved that he broke the script of what the program plan implies. It wasn't anyone's rules but their own rules and he went out of his way to save the love of his life, Cassie Randolph, "Jason shared with us before launching his YouTube series Restart. "And I would add that I love these two together, they are fun and simply cute."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016117 / rs_634x1024-161207152652-634-deann-pappas-mv-12616.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 771664″ alt=”Anna Pappas Stagliano”/>
Jason DeAlba
Anna Stagliano
"My favorite single of all time is probably Andrew Firestone. It's very funny and his wife and family are ridiculously beautiful! " Moms in cars co-host shared with us.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201994 / rs_634x1024-191004113551-634-becca-tilley2-mv-9419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1038025″ alt=”Becca Tilley”/>
Michael Simon
Becca Tilley
"My favorite single is Ben Higgins. It could be partial, but I felt that he did a great job handling everyone's emotions. He was kind, gentle, sensitive and emotional when he said goodbye to people, "he Scrub in Co-host of the shared podcast. "Also, it should be noted that I did not see a full season of The Bachelor until Chris Soules& # 39; season … so I'm limited to fair opinions! "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202002 / rs_634x1024-200102135432-634-raven-gates-me-1219.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059543″ alt=”Crow doors”/>
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort
Crow doors
"Ben Higgins! I loved his good boy personality and women in his season. Since I met him, he showed that he is the best single on and off the screen, " Night date with Raven and Adam Co-host of the shared podcast.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019112 / rs_634x1024-190212083512-634×1024-taylornolan-gj-2-12-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 980814″ alt=”Taylor Nolan”/>
Amanda Edwards / WireImage
Taylor Nolan
"I loved watching Chris Soules& # 39; season, I crushed HARD to see him on his tractor and thought he was really kind and warm with women in his season ", Let's talk about that Podcast host shared with us.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019112 / rs_634x1024-191202154048-634-sean-lowe-Catherine-Giudici-me-12219.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1052790″ alt=”Catherine Lowe, Sean Lowe”/>
Steve Zak Photography / Getty Images
Catherine Lowe
"Honestly, I didn't start seeing him until Sean Lowe and I am really in season and, of course, even if I have seen a billion of them, I have to say my husband, "Catherine shared when she supported the Bertolli pasta sauce.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018821 / rs_634x1024-180921160620-634-amanda-stanton.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 942382″ alt=”Amanda Stanton”/>
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Lord & Taylor
Amanda Stanton
"My favorite single would obviously have to be the season I was in—Ben Higgins! But I didn't see him again, so my favorite single to watch on TV was Nick Viall because he is a good friend and was supporting him a lot, "the Now accepting roses Author shared with us.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 517px,quot; data-width = "517,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202002 / rs_634x796-200102135117-634-adam-gottschalk-mv-1220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059541″ alt=”Adam Gottschalk, Single Nation”/>
Adam Gottschalk
"Ben Higgins. He opened his heart and the hearts of the contestants most in my opinion during his season, "the Night date with Raven and Adam Co-host of the shared podcast.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191011 / rs_634x1024-191111062804-634-Hannah-Godwin-LT-111119-GettyImages-1178880522.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1047699″ alt=”Hannah godwin”/>
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Rachel Zoe's Box of Style
Hannah godwin
"Ben HigginsThe season was when I really got caught watching the show! I feel that many people constantly compare new singles with him, so that should be a sign that he lives up to the best of the best! "Hannah shared with us when she supported the VIZER application." Besides, I'm pretty sure that one of those people was really there for the "right reasons." Go Ben! "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201942 / rs_634x1024-190502144908-634×1024-Chase_McNary-gj-5-2-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1001719″ alt=”Chase McNary”/>
Justin Edmonds / Getty Images for Bumble
Chase McNary
"My favorite single would be Ben Higgins", the founder of REVEL Social in Denver shared with us. "Being a local Colorado boy, we have been able to develop a great friendship and I can assure you that Ben practices everything he preaches. He is a sincere, kind and genuine man. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191131 / rs_634x1024-191231155231-634.danielle-lombard.ct.123119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059229″ alt=”Danielle Lombard”/>
Mediapunch / Shutterstock
Danielle Lombard
"Colton Underwood It really earned me my respect as a single man and it would have to be my favorite because he went against the flow, it was very clear in expressing his true feelings and he went after the woman he wanted, "Danielle shared with us.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201941 / rs_634x1024-190501122042-634-sarah-herron.cl.050119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1001245″ alt=”Sarah Herron”/>
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images
Sarah Herron
"Honestly, I would say Sean Lowe and not because I was in love with him or had irresolvable feelings towards him, but because I really think he made a great single, "the founder of SheLift shared with us." He was charismatic, great on television and kind to all women. at home. Also because it was the best experience of my life to be apart from his season, so, of course, no other single could deal with that. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191131 / rs_634x1024-191231155302-634.dylan-barbour.ct.123119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059230″ alt=”Dylan barbour”/>
Presley Ann / Getty Images for GUESS
Dylan barbour
"I would have to say Colton Underwood He is my favorite single! "Dylan shared when he supported the VIZER application." I loved the way his season ended, and I am sure we will not see another one. I think he made a big decision by choosing Cassie Randolph and sending the sexiest woman on the planet home. On a separate note, I would also like to say that Colton is my favorite single to play basketball. If you see them on the street, be sure to ask who won. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019524 / rs_634x1024-190624132050-634-corinne-olympios-mv-62419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1014148″ alt=”Olympia Corinne “/>
Faye Sadou
Olympia Corinne
"Ben HigginsIt was the sweetest! I love how sweet she was with the girls, like how she made headbands and clips with Amanda Stanton for her children! You can tell it's a good egg, "he shared with us.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017625 / rs_634x1024-170725144945-634.Alexis-Waters.ms.072517.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 831414″ alt=”Alexis Waters”/>
Brad Barket / Getty Images
Alexis Waters
"I should say Ben Higgins He was one of the best singles of all time. I mean he literally looks exactly like the man on top of the wedding cake. He is so genuine and charismatic that people supported him so much, "the founder of Hoop Nation By Alexis shared with us." Nick Viall for all our funny and drunk conversations (the ones I remember) and for introducing myself to lifelong friends … and for not choosing Raven Gates because we now live in the same city. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201941 / rs_634x1024-190501121836-634-annaliese-puccini.cl.050119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1001241″ alt=”Annaliese Puccini”/>
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Annaliese Puccini
"I have two favorite singles: Ben Higgins Y Sean Lowe. Ben is a type of foot. He's kind and handsome and, although it didn't work out with Lauren Bushnell, I think he was open to the process, "he said. Bachelor in Paradise Shared star "Sean, I love it because Catherine always seemed like a loser and now seeing that her love and her family continue to flourish and grow in the real world is inspiring. They are two goals."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 521px,quot; data-width = "521,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202002 / rs_634x790-200102114542-634-jen-saviano-mv-1220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059491″ alt=”Jen Saviano, single nation”/>
Jen Saviano
"It could be a bit partial but I think Ben Higgins He was a great single! ", the owner of What Happens in Nash shared with E! News." He was kind, honest and really looking for love. Juan Pablo Galavis it was a close second. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201915 / rs_634x1024-190205070620-634-kirpa-bachelor-ch-020519.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 978222″ alt=”Kirpa Sudick, the single”/>
A B C
Kirpa Sudick
"Sean Lowe I would have to be my favorite single of all time! I love how cute he and Catherine are, and it's funny, "Kirpa told E! News.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103131620-634-Derek-Peth.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059844″ alt=”Derek Peth”/>
imageSPACE / Shutterstock
Derek Peth
"Definitely Ben Higgins He is my favorite single of all. When you talk to Ben, he makes you feel like the most important person in the world, no matter who you are. I swear that every person who talks to Ben falls in love with him immediately, including me! ", Shared Derek with us.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202002 / rs_600x600-200102144350-600-sydney-lotuaco-mv-1220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059576″ alt=”Sydney Lotuaco, Bachelor Nation”/>
Sydney Lotuaco
"To be honest, I didn't see too many Single seasons before going to the show, but one of my favorites and is yet to meet him, was Ben Higgins. I appreciate your kindness and the present that is when he speaks to you and that he remains with his feet on the ground! ", He shared the fitness instructor with E! News.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201856 / rs_634x1024-180606154929-634-luke-pell-cmt-awards-2018.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 915554″ alt=”Luke Pell, 2018 CMT Music Awards”/>
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for CMT
Luke Pell
"Sean Lowe It's the OG! He demonstrated and continues to demonstrate that Bachelor's experience can really work. He married Catherine and they are two children who don't have a complete basketball team! ", He shared the singer with E! News.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019213 / rs_634x1024-190313093158-634-jasmine-goode-mv-31319.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 988990″ alt=”Jasmine Goode “/>
@JenLoweryPhoto
Jasmine Goode
"My favorite single of all time would have to be Ben Higgins. I think he was super fun and is a very honest person. I also loved the girls in their season, "Jasmine shared in Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix AF Luxury Cocktails Book launch party. "He's dating now and it's always nice to see people in the Bachelor's Nation win and be in a relationship."
The Bachelor A new season begins on Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC
—Report by Ashley Lewin, Alli Rosenbloom, Beth Sobol and Amanda Williams.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
