Awkwafina wins the Best Actress Golden Globe for The Farewell

Say hello to the winner of the Golden Globe Awkwafina.
The rapper turned actress, whose real name is Nora Lum, was named Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy, for its great premiere. The farewell, A touching, touching and deeply personal film of the director Lulu Wang.
"This is great," Awkwafina said visibly stunned on stage. "If I fall in hard times, I can sell this, so that's good. First of all, thank you very much to Hollywood Foreign Press. I've never been to the Golden Globes, so I'm here now and … it's great. "
Among his countless thanks: "I would like to thank the woman who plays my grandmother in The farewell, Zhao Shuzhen. Thank you. And most importantly, to Lulu Wang, our amazing director. You gave me this opportunity, the opportunity of your life, and you taught me a lot.
"Just filming this story, being with you is amazing. I would like to dedicate this to my dad, Wally. I told you I would get a job, dad. And to my grandmother, my best friend, the woman I raised. And to my mother, Tia, whom I always expected him to be watching from somewhere above and I hope she is watching now. Thank you all. "
Like The farewell: Funny, touching and, ultimately, one to remember.
The film, about a family that gathers to celebrate a dying matriarch while trying not to tell her that she is dying, is based on Wang's experience with her own grandmother, a story she shared publicly for the first time. This american life in 2016
Filmed mainly in Changchun, China, The farewell She was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.
Meanwhile, Awkwafina's competition tonight included Beanie Feldstein, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas Y Emma Thompson.
Watch ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. for a summary of the biggest moments of the 2020 Golden Globes followed by Morning pop at 11 a.m.