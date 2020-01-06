Awkwafina wins the Best Actress Golden Globe for The Farewell

Say hello to the winner of the Golden Globe Awkwafina.

The rapper turned actress, whose real name is Nora Lum, was named Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy, for its great premiere. The farewell, A touching, touching and deeply personal film of the director Lulu Wang.

"This is great," Awkwafina said visibly stunned on stage. "If I fall in hard times, I can sell this, so that's good. First of all, thank you very much to Hollywood Foreign Press. I've never been to the Golden Globes, so I'm here now and … it's great. "