Awkwafina has a message for Dad after the historic victory of the Golden Globes 2020

We can testify that Awkwafina He spent the best time at the 2020 Golden Globes.
On Sunday, the actress made history as the first winner of Asian descent to take home the best actress in a movie, musical or comedy. While accepting the award, Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, joked: "I would like to dedicate this to my father, Wally. I told you I would get a job, dad."
After taking the prize home, the rapper turned actress spoke with E! News & # 39; Jason Kennedy behind the stage and gave his proud pop another hilarious shout.
"Hi dad … I love you," he said to the camera. "I know you wanted me to be a dentist, but it's fine because this happened. So, it's tight … Thanks, Pops!"
Reflecting on the moment he heard his name, The farewell Star remembered feeling the love of his co-star table. "It's a very good thing," said Awkwafina. "They are amazing … everyone at my table is amazing. (Director) Lulu Wang, the woman who plays my grandmother (Zhao Shuzhen), Yes. "
She continued: "When I first heard it, I just said that it is as if my nervous system had separated from my head. It is an external experience of the body, but, um, very overwhelming and surreal."
As for how it was to attend his first Golden Globes, the Eight of the ocean Star told Jason that it was exciting to be among the actors he had admired for so long.
"I think it just grazed Nicole Kidman and I said, "I have to keep going," he said. "It's a very intimidating crowd, but I think, at the same time, it's as if they were your idols. People you've idolized and people you admire."
He also acknowledged being a rookie of the Golden Globes in his acceptance speech, saying: "This is great … If I fall in hard times I can sell this, so that's good. First of all, thank you very much to Hollywood Foreign Press I've never been to the Golden Globes, so I'm here now, and … it's great. "
Giving The farewell a sweet tribute to the family, he added, "I would like to thank the woman who plays my grandmother in The farewell, Zhao Shuzhen. Thank you. And most importantly, to Lulu Wang, our amazing director. You gave me this opportunity, the opportunity of your life, and you taught me a lot. Just filming this story, being with you is amazing. "
Go girl!
