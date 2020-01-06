Awkwafina has a message for Dad after the historic victory of the Golden Globes 2020

We can testify that Awkwafina He spent the best time at the 2020 Golden Globes.

On Sunday, the actress made history as the first winner of Asian descent to take home the best actress in a movie, musical or comedy. While accepting the award, Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, joked: "I would like to dedicate this to my father, Wally. I told you I would get a job, dad."

After taking the prize home, the rapper turned actress spoke with E! News & # 39; Jason Kennedy behind the stage and gave his proud pop another hilarious shout.

"Hi dad … I love you," he said to the camera. "I know you wanted me to be a dentist, but it's fine because this happened. So, it's tight … Thanks, Pops!"

Reflecting on the moment he heard his name, The farewell Star remembered feeling the love of his co-star table. "It's a very good thing," said Awkwafina. "They are amazing … everyone at my table is amazing. (Director) Lulu Wang, the woman who plays my grandmother (Zhao Shuzhen), Yes. "