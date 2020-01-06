Australian Open matches could be suspended due to forest fires | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLb9d791488b74fc75d9c00a1eb0bc86309% %MINIFYHTMLb9d791488b74fc75d9c00a1eb0bc863010%





Australia has been devastated by forest fires in recent months

The organizers of the Australian Open are monitoring the air quality in Melbourne in the midst of the forest fire crisis with clashes in suspension if conditions become dangerous.

Hundreds of fires have killed at least 25 people and devastated more than 19.8 million acres of land in Australia in recent months.

With the qualification for the first Grand Slam of the season as of January 14, tournament director Craig Tiley said officials can stop the game if the smoke poses a danger to the players' health.

"Assessing the probability of smoke-induced interruptions is a bit like the way we treat heat and rain," he said.

"We have access to real-time monitoring of air quality in all our locations and we are working closely with the medical staff and local experts on the site to ensure that we have the best possible information available to make any decision on whether the game must stop at any time. " point.

"The health of players, fans and staff is a priority at all times and we will continue to make these decisions with that in mind."

So far there have been no delays related to smoke in the ATP Cup, which is being held in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

However, this week's ATP Challenger / ITF Futures tournament scheduled to take place in Canberra moved to Bendigo, while the Brumbies rugby team in the capital moved their pre-season training camp to Newcastle.

Nick Kyrgios began to cry on Friday over the forest fires after his ATP Cup victory over Jan-Lennard Struff in Brisbane.

Kyrgios is donating $ 200 Australian dollars for each ace he hits at the tennis events held during the summer season at home to help those affected, while other players have also promised their support.