Attack of India JNU: "We think … we will all lose our lives,quot; | News

New Delhi, India – Surya Prakash, a visually impaired student at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi (JNU), says masked assailants stormed his room on the ground floor at Sabarmati hostel and began beating him with iron bars.

"I kept shouting that I am blind, but they did not listen to me," said Prakash, 25, who is pursuing his PhD in Sanskrit, to Al Jazeera on Monday.

Prakash's left arm and back are swollen. He told Al Jazeera that he can't say who the attackers were, but one thing he knew is that they were "drunk."

It is among at least 26 students and teachers who were injured during Sunday night's violence that has caused a scandal, and people in several cities organized solidarity protests on Monday.

The videos shared on social networks seemed to show masked men wandering inside the shelters and attacking students and teachers with iron bars, sticks and mallets and vandalism properties.

Prakash was rescued by other students and taken to the All India Medical Institute of Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment. He was discharged after an hour.

Protests have been organized in several Indian cities in solidarity with JNU students (Adnan Abidi / Reuters)

"I couldn't sleep all night. I froze in my bed thinking if they would come again," he said.

The Sanskrit scholar says he is receiving calls from threats from unknown numbers for speaking.

"I'm scared but I don't want to remain silent. I want everyone to know what happened to me. I want them to understand that nobody here is safe," he said, adding that he is not part of any political party and spends most of his time Studying in his room.

JNU students and teachers have been protesting in recent months against the increase in rates, which they say will harm poor students.

The university, a bastion of left-wing student politics, witnessed disputes between the body of the left-leaning student and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a group of students linked to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday in the morning.

The UN Teachers Association called for a peace march on Sunday night after the clashes, a measure backed by the student union.

Eyewitnesses said the attacks were carried out by ABVP members, a charge that the right-wing student team has denied.

Aishe Ghosh, the president of the student union who was seriously injured, and other students and teachers said the violent mob created "chaos,quot; and "terrified,quot; the university for almost three hours.

Many Indians turned to social networks to criticize the handling of the situation by the Delhi police, and some questioned the police why they did not arrest the perpetrators after the violence.

The incident occurs weeks after police were accused of brutalities in handling student protests against the new citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have registered a case against unidentified persons in the disturbance and property damage section.

Violence at the Sabarmati hostel

At a press conference on Monday, The UN Association of Teachers urged the president to fire the vice chancellor in the wake of the violence.

"When we saw the group with masks, we thought we would talk to them and ask them who they are and why they are on campus wearing masks," said Atul Sood, JNU professor at Al Jazeera. "Before we could reach them, they started throwing stones at us."

"Everyone ran for safety, but the mafia armed with rods and sticks chased the students inside the shelters and hit many of them. It was total chaos," he said.

Many of the students persecuted by the sweeping mob took refuge inside the Sabarmati shelter, where most of the violence occurred.

Jyoti, who gave his name for security reasons, says he was in his room when the mob attacked the Sabarmati shelter.

He ran out into the hall to see what was happening. "They were about 30 people armed with iron rods, hammers and carrying some spray and hitting the students," he told Al Jazeera.

The only sound was that doors were banged, glass smashed and students screamed and cried for help. Shreya Ghosh, PhD student at the center of political studies

Around a dozen students, including Jyoti, formed a human chain to prevent them from entering their rooms. Jyoti took out his phone and started making videos. "When they saw me doing the video recording, they beat me with lathis (cane)," he said. "But the other students saved me. Everyone was scared and many students suffered panic attacks and were taken to the hospital later."

Monday, The guardians of the shelter resigned and declared in their resignation letters that they resigned for "moral reasons,quot;, since they could not provide security to the residents of the shelter.

Shreya Ghosh, a PhD student at the Center for Political Studies, was one of the students who took refuge in the Sabarmati shelter.

She along with almost 20 other students took refuge in a single room. "We turned off the lights, the mobiles in silent mode. At least 10 of us stood against the door to block it so the attackers could not enter," he said.

"We thought that if the door was unlocked, we would all lose our lives."

"The only sound was that the doors were banged and the windows were broken and the students screamed and cried for help," he told Al Jazeera.

Gosh and several other students at JNU alleged that the police and security personnel did not come for their help while they were under attack.

"It was an organized mob that was determined to do what they were doing. It was a different feeling of fear," he said. "I am speechless because the police knew that this was happening, security knew that this was happening and there was none of them to stop this for an hour despite the fact that the police are there on campus and even though the students ask for help ", said.

Delhi police said they were investigating how masked men stormed the university. "Social networks and CCTV images will be part of the investigation," police officer Devendra Arya told Reuters.

JNU students and many teachers have faced attacks and have been called "anti-nationals,quot; for opposing the Hindu supremacist agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"If ABVP and this government think we will stop fighting their brutal policies, they are wrong. JNU will fight until their last student is alive on campus. They cannot break our spirit," said another student, Kaushiki.