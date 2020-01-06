Atlanta Housewives Fight Video Leaks: Kenya vs. Nene Shoving Match !!

Last night, Bravo leaked an explosive scene from Real Housewives Of Atlanta next week.

The scene begins with the revelation that it was Yovanna who was the "snake,quot; who secretly recorded Cynthia Bailey, and then played the video for other housewives.

But that was only the start. After the ladies confront Yovanna, there is a fight between Kenya Moore and Nene Leakes.

Now Kenya and Nene have never been friends, but their mutual animosity has never caused any physical aggression, until now.

Here is a video of Yovanna exposed:

Also in the explosive video, Nene Leakes gets into a fight with Kenya Moore:

Nene Leakes has been involved in violent alterations in the past. Last season, she knocked out one of Bravo's cameraman's teeth, when he tried to enter his closet.