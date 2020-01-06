Home Entertainment Asian actress Awkwafina makes history at the Golden Globe

Asian actress Awkwafina makes history at the Golden Globe

Bradley Lamb
Awkwafina, star of "The Farewell,quot;, made history at the Golden Globes this weekend when she became the first artist of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe Award in a leading actress category.

"In fact, I just heard that fact, and it was quite amazing," Awkwafina said behind the scenes. "It feels amazing, but I think there is also this other feeling that you want more. I hope this is just the beginning."

