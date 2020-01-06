Asian actress Awkwafina makes history at the Golden Globe

Awkwafina, star of "The Farewell,quot;, made history at the Golden Globes this weekend when she became the first artist of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe Award in a leading actress category.

"In fact, I just heard that fact, and it was quite amazing," Awkwafina said behind the scenes. "It feels amazing, but I think there is also this other feeling that you want more. I hope this is just the beginning."

Only six women of Asian descent have been nominated in the lead actress in a musical or comedy category.

The others were Machiko Kyo ("The Teahouse of the August Moon,quot; of 1956), Miyoshi Umeki ("Flower Drum Song,quot; of 1961), Yvonne Elliman ("Jesus Christ Superstar,quot; of 1973) and Constance Wu (2018). Hailee Steinfeld was also nominated for her work on "Edge of Seventeen."

While accepting his prize on stage, he joked: "If I fall in hard times, we can sell this, so that's good." Then he thanked his castmates, father, grandmother and late mother.