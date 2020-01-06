ASAP Rocky addresses the controversial comments of Black Lives Matter

ASAP Rocky sat down for an interview recently where he addressed the controversial comments he made about the Black Lives Matter movement years ago.

"I thought I had addressed that in the past and being in jail listening to people who are still trying to provoke some weird things," he told Kerwin Frost.

"However, what I will say is in those old interviews I used to say & # 39; I think it is inappropriate for me to rap about things that I did not help. I felt that when it came to Ferguson, J. Cole went there and he in I was really in the news, and he helped. I felt I deserved to rap about it, "he continued.

"I think what happened was really unfortunate. Wrong place, wrong kind of time," he explained. "I was talking to Meek, I was talking to some people and they said: & # 39; It shows you that even with money that can happen to you & # 39;". That experience made me think of jail as "Was I wrong? Damn, maybe I'm wrong. Damn, maybe it's my fault." You will be in solitary confinement for so long. "

Rocky was hit in 2015 after he said the following during an interview with Time Out, "I don't want to talk about not fucking Ferguson and shit because I don't live there. I live in Fuck SoHo and Beverly Hills. I can't relate," he said on that moment. "I didn't sign up for not being a political activist. I want to talk about my thin mother, my best friend dying, the girls who come in and out of my life, the daring fashion I use, my new drug inspirations! I don't want to talk about not fucking to Ferguson and shit because I don't live there! I live in Soho and Beverly Hills. I can't relate. "