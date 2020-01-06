ASAP Rocky addresses the controversial comments of Black Lives Matter

Bradley Lamb
ASAP Rocky sat down for an interview recently where he addressed the controversial comments he made about the Black Lives Matter movement years ago.

"I thought I had addressed that in the past and being in jail listening to people who are still trying to provoke some weird things," he told Kerwin Frost.

