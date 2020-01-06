Artist of the week: Coldplay

With a different style of writing songs that can sound cheerful and depressing at the same time, the band has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide.

It is not obvious that Coldplay He has set the standard when it comes to what a contemporary pop band can achieve in this era. With a different style of writing songs that can sound cheerful and depressing at the same time, the band has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and is much appreciated by music critics, who often give positive reviews to any music of the launch.

His new album, "Everyday Life", is no exception, since it receives generally favorable reviews. Praising the band for their success in delivering different musical genres, Neil McCormick of the Daily Telegraph highlighted Chris MartinThe "golden gift for melody, almost simplistically direct lyrics and emotional melodies." On the other hand, Charlotte Krol said the album is "proof that Coldplay is more adventurous than they are often credited."

On the music charts themselves, "Everyday Life" performed satisfactorily. He debuted at the top of the UK album list and marked the eighth Coldplay's No. 1 album in the country, as well as becoming the third best-selling album of the year. Meanwhile, in the United States, it was launched at number 7 on Billboard 200.

With the album claiming both commercial and critical success, it is natural for unofficial singles to obtain similar results. His lead single, "Orphans," topped Billboard's alternative adult song playlist, alternative songs and the Rock Airplay chart.

Talking about the song during his performance in "Saturday night live"Chris shared his message of empowerment:" This song is about, you see all these photos of young people like you and a little older people like us, who have to leave their countries and all call them refugees or migrants instead of just people. So we were thinking, it could be any of us who are in these camps or at the border or whatever. And that's what this song is about, it's like people like us say: & # 39; I just want to go home and be normal & # 39 ;. "