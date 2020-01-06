Arsenal 1-0 Leeds

Report how Reiss Nelson's goal sees Arsenal beyond Leeds to establish a draw in the fourth round of the FA Cup in Bournemouth







Reiss Nelson celebrates Arsenal's goal

Reiss Nelson's goal sent Arsenal to the fourth round of the FA Cup after Leeds failed to capitalize on a dominant display in the first half at Emirates Stadium.

The Sky Bet Championship leaders were outstanding before the break, showing their Premier League credentials when they tried 15 shots at all three of Arsenal and recorded more than 60 percent possession. But his waste was punished when Nelson struck shortly after halftime.

The 20-year-old, one of the two young men in an experienced Arsenal lineup with Matteo Guendouzi, became a short distance after Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette had combined on the right side.

Arsenal dominated the rest of the second half and lost opportunities to extend their advantage even further, with substitute Gabriel Martinelli forcing a good salvation with a hand from Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, but the 1-0 score was enough to establish a tie in the fourth round. Away from Bournemouth.

Arsenal: Martínez (8), Sokratis (7), Luiz (7), Holding (5), Kolasinac (6), Xhaka (6), Guendouzi (6), Nelson (7), Ozil (7), Pepe (7), Lacazette (7) Subs: Martinelli (7), Willock (6), Saka (n / a) Leeds United: Meslier (8), Ayling (7), White (7), Berardi (7), Douglas (6), Phillips (8), Harrison (7), Gotts (7), Klich (6), Alioski (7), Bamford (7) Subs: Dallas (7), Costa (6), Stevens (6) Party man: Martinez

How Arsenal recovered to beat Leeds

The Arsenal lineup was considerably stronger than many had anticipated, with Mikel Arteta only making four changes since last week's victory over Manchester United, but his performance in the first half could hardly have been more different than what they put against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team. .

While the hosts struggled to chain passes, or even leave their own half, Leeds was sensational. Marcelo Bielsa rested several key players, debuting goalkeeper Meslier and midfielder Robbie Gotts, but his aerial game was too skillful for Arsenal, his pressure was too intense.

Emiliano Martinez of Arsenal closes Jack Harrison of Leeds

They created a succession of opportunities. Jack Harrison was the first to test Emiliano Martinez, unleashing a powerful boost that the Arsenal goalkeeper could only stop in the 14th minute. Shortly after that, Patrick Bamford hit the top of the bar after a clever two with Luke Ayling .

You could see Arsenal players arguing with each other while Leeds kept moving forward. Martinez was forced to another save from the lack of a free kick by Kalvin Phillips, then Ezgjan Alioski, who was giving Sokratis a torrid side, launched a diagonal effort by little.

Arsenal met its first opportunity after half an hour, when David Luiz headed a few meters from the corner of Mesut Ozil, but Leeds continued to dominate, with Martinez again coming to the rescue of Arsenal, this time from Alioski, and Gotts cutting a Clear opportunity about the bar shortly after that.

Nicolas Pepe runs in the defense of Leeds

For the break, Leeds had tried as many shots as any other side in any game against Arsenal throughout the season, but soon they would regret not counting their dominance.

The part-time talk of the Arteta team had an immediate effect, with Nelson's first package arriving after Lacazette had cut the top of the bar with a curly free kick, then sent a low effort too close to Meslier from the Ozil pass.

Leeds had trouble replicating the energy levels shown in the first half, with Arsenal now as those who miss their opportunities. Sokratis nodded from a corner, Martinelli tested Meslier and Lacazette rejected a penalty.

Leeds had a chance at the last minute of normal time, when Harrison played a goal on the left flank, but Sokratis recovered to make an excellent challenge, allowing Arsenal to take his place in the fourth round and give Arteta his second victory. as head coach

Whats Next?

Arsenal is far from Crystal Palace in the Premier League in the early start of Saturday, while Leeds receives the Sheffield Wednesday at the Sky Bet Championship at 3pm the same day.