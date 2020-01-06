Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz supposedly finished: the two have stopped following

The relationship of Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz was to blame for spoiling the dynamics between B2K. Fans now wonder if it was worth it because it seems that the two have separated!

Apryl and Fizz were teased after the two who claimed to be just friends started dating together. The surprising thing was that Fizz was believed to be friends with his group member, Omarion, father of Apryl's two children.

Both the stars and the viewers of Love and Hip Hop criticized the two for their relationship.

The couple, which was first discovered by Moniece Slaughter, could not care less what someone thought of their bond.

In fact, when the Hollywood franchise of the popular reality show ended, they talked about getting married and having children!

Days ago, fans noticed that the two have stopped following. While the singer still has pictures of them on her profile, Jones has removed any trace of her best friend turned boyfriend.

It was spoken weeks ago that Apryl could have fooled him with a rapper, but a source close to the situation told MediaTakeOut that, ironically, the relationship failed.

‘It's nothing scandalous. It's just that their relationship went on and over, "the source revealed.

Meanwhile, Omarion is preparing for another recoil tour, without B2K.

He was the only one who handled the situation between his baby mom and his bandmate calmly.

He said during a VladTV interview: "I don't feel any way. I don't feel anything about it. If they are happy, then they should be happy. However, I think they should change the narrative."

Users of social networks have made fun of the possible break-up of Apryl and Fizz in the comments section of gossip blogs.

Do you think the two are over?



