Antonio Brown made fun of creating a fake VEVO account to launch the debut music video

Meanwhile, some others simply dismiss the new NFL free agent song, as one calls it the "kind of music that gives our friends who really can't rap hope to keep trying hahaha."

Antonio Brown He has officially debuted as a musician, but not without a bit of controversy. The NFL free agent released his first single "Whole Lotta Money" and his music video over the weekend, only to find himself becoming the target of the Internet joke when people discovered that the images were revealed through a VEVO fake account you created.

People couldn't help making fun of AB for that, and one told them: "AB you can't just put vevo in your name like this unless you've signed. It makes no sense." Another said: "LMAO AB made a false Vevo account," while someone echoed, "ab made his own vevo account, I'm on the floor." Another person commented: "With the fake VEVO account I cannot."

The account aside, the images showed AB surrounded by a gang of almost naked women while boasting of their wealth and general condition. "I left college to get them dollars," he rapped in a verse. "They gave me diamonds, I did that with my friend."

Since then, the video got more than a thousand dislikes and about 700 likes, and many people criticized it in the comments section. "This is the kind of music that gives our friends who really can't rap hope to keep trying hahaha," one user said sarcastically, while another wrote: "The quickest dislike I've given. I'm going to have to replace my keyboard, blood everywhere escapes my ears. "

Some made a Lil pumpjoke referenced as one said: "And we thought lil pump was bad." There were also people who called him "worse than nick cannon"Diss track". Another mocked AB, "Stay with your daily work AB, oh wait, you don't have one." Another joked: "In all seriousness, that song is not worth an explosion of hola Polaroid gangs behind the dumpster in an alley behind a damaged KFC. Publishing this song for everyone should be classified as domestic terrorism. If this song were a puppy , I would have to leave her. "