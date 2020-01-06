Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani launch Malang's trailer

The creators and the cast of Malang have been bothering the audience for a while. A few days ago, the creators of the film released the first poster of the film with Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani sharing a passionate kiss and broke the Internet. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. This romantic action thriller is ready to hit theaters on February 7 and the creators of the film will not leave any stone unturned for movie promotions.

Early today, our photographers photographed Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani along with director Mohit Suri at the launch of the movie trailer. The main actress of the movie Disha looked very sexy in a bold green number. The Baaghi 3 actress put on a sequined dress with thigh openings for the occasion, while the men looked handsome with their casual avatars. Anil Kapoor was seen wearing a black jacket over a pair of black jeans and Aditya Roy Kapur wore a green shirt over a pair of matching jeans. The film's director also kept him sporty with a black sweatshirt.

Check out the photos of the cast of the trailer launch here,