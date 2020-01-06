Amber Heard makes fun of an ankle injury in Hawaii Vacation Posts

Instagram

Through a series of publications on social networks, the actress of & # 39; Aquaman & # 39; He reveals that he does not let the booty he has to use on his left leg prevent him from enjoying leisure time with friends on the island of Maui.

Actress Amber heard He limped until 2020 with an ankle injury.

The "Aquaman"The star has been wearing a swag on the left leg while on vacation in Hawaii, but that has not prevented the 33-year-old woman from enjoying her free time, which she has spent with friends on the island of Maui.

Heard has been sharing funny photos of herself posing in the new accessory on Instagram, using subtitles to make fun of her mysterious ailment.

"Starting this year feeling like a booty-vicious (sic)," she wrote next to a picture of herself sitting on a rock, with her left leg extended in the air.

"She feels fortunate to have been able to limp to the most exquisite black sand beach in Hawaii," she added with a photo of her and two friends by the water.

Then he heard a photo in which he appeared sitting on a beach, reading the book "The fire is upon us."

"Obviously, swimming was not on the agenda," he explained in the caption, although it seems that the actress decided to wet her feet anyway, since then she loaded another image, showing her wearing a bikini while standing by a pool , with an inflatable ring around his waist and his boot tied.

"Never let a boot get in the way of your dreams," he told fans.

Despite joking with the medical accessory, Heard has not yet revealed how he suffered the injury.