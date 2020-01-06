Amanda Seales announced as the new permanent co-host of The Real

Congratulations are for Amanda Seales, she has been announced as the new official co-host of "The real. "

The announcement was made on Monday morning when the ladies started their first episode of 2020. Amanda has been a guest host on the show several times, but now she has obtained a permanent seat at the table with the other co-hosts, Lonnie Love, Tamera Mowry , Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon.

The ladies have been causing a special announcement for the last shows, and the cat finally came out of the bag.

Amanda was a little excited for the incredible moment and reflected on how she loves being in the program herself.

She talked about joining the program and said: “We are in a business and in a city when you are examined so much, you have to play the game. It really is silly when you can reach a space where there are four women with whom I get along on and off the screen. We have different personalities, different points of view, but this is the world. "

As many of you know, Tamar Braxton was one of the original co-hosts that started in "The Real in 2013. Unfortunately, he separated from the program after the second season.

Over the years, guest presenters attended the program, but Amanda is the first person to be announced as an official co-host since Tamar left the program.

Congratulations again to Amanda for the new concert!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94