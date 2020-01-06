Alleged DaBaby assault victim plans to sue !!

DaBaby's legal problems show no signs of disappearance since his alleged assault victim plans to sue him.

Rapper "Suge,quot; was arrested on charges of assault and robbery in Miami in connection with an incident that occurred Thursday night. The victim, a concert promoter, told TMZ that she was left with cuts and bruises after the rapper attacked him. He also says that DaBaby stole his iPhone, credit card, $ 80 in cash and that he also poured apple juice.

DaBaby was reportedly angry when the promoter reduced it by $ 10,000, paying him only $ 20,000 of his $ 30,000 fee.

According to the alleged victim, identified as Kenneth, he had to see a doctor for his injuries. He shared with the breaking news media that the images of the assault are hard for him and his family and friends to see.

He said he was going to give DaBaby the rest of his money, but the situation had already worsened.