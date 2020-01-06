Alleged DaBaby assault victim plans to sue !!

DaBaby's legal problems show no signs of disappearance since his alleged assault victim plans to sue him.

Rapper "Suge,quot; was arrested on charges of assault and robbery in Miami in connection with an incident that occurred Thursday night. The victim, a concert promoter, told TMZ that she was left with cuts and bruises after the rapper attacked him. He also says that DaBaby stole his iPhone, credit card, $ 80 in cash and that he also poured apple juice.

