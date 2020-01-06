All the naked dresses in the Golden Globes 2020

Some stars were not afraid to show the skin on the 2020 golden balloons.

As the years go by, the possibilities of style for the Golden Globes become increasingly unlimited. It is the carpet where you will see a large arch in one place, a feather train over there and a shirtless star approaching. Fashions that defy boundaries make an unforgettable rug and the risky appearance continues to inspire future guests.

But, if there is a trend, we can count on seeing again and again new forms and forms is the naked dress. Be it pure cloth, nude color material, bold silhouettes or a combination of the three, style is always a staple.

We saw it once again on Sunday's red carpet, with famous faces like Paris HiltonY Saoirse Ronan putting his own spin on the old look. Even if you didn't watch the show, you most likely have seen or heard about Gwyneth PaltrowFendi's transparent dress, which made people talk the next day.