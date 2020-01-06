All the naked dresses in the Golden Globes 2020

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Gwyneth Paltrow's Golden Globes 2020 favorite moment is so relatable

Some stars were not afraid to show the skin on the 2020 golden balloons.

As the years go by, the possibilities of style for the Golden Globes become increasingly unlimited. It is the carpet where you will see a large arch in one place, a feather train over there and a shirtless star approaching. Fashions that defy boundaries make an unforgettable rug and the risky appearance continues to inspire future guests.

But, if there is a trend, we can count on seeing again and again new forms and forms is the naked dress. Be it pure cloth, nude color material, bold silhouettes or a combination of the three, style is always a staple.

We saw it once again on Sunday's red carpet, with famous faces like Paris HiltonY Saoirse Ronan putting his own spin on the old look. Even if you didn't watch the show, you most likely have seen or heard about Gwyneth PaltrowFendi's transparent dress, which made people talk the next day.

"She is naked in the most beautiful way," said her stylist. Elizabeth Saltzman saying The Hollywood reporter. "That CAfé au lait color in your sun-drenched body is like, & # 39; Wow! & # 39; She does not say: "Look at me." He is a person who says: & # 39; I am comfortable in my skin, inside and out. (The dress) is not wearing it in any way, shape or form. "

Greetings to that! For more stars that show off their naked appearance, check out the E gallery! Then.

Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan

As the Little woman nominee stylist Elizabeth Saltzman saying British Vogue from the star Celine's dress, "It was about showing the skin."

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow

The pure Fendi dress of the founder of Goop still has people talking.

Brittany Snow, 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros.

Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP via Getty Images

Brittany Snow

The dress of actress Marchesa created the illusion that the star was wrapped only in bright cloth.

Katherine McNamara, 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party

Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP via Getty Images

Katherine McNamara

The dress of actress Ulyana Sergeenko presented a high cut, a transparent neckline and well-placed confetti.

Jasmine Sanders, 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party

Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP via Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders

The model shone with transparent sequins on Fashion and after the Warner Bros. Golden Globe party.

Janina Gavankar - 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD

Kevork Djansezian / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images

Janina Gavankar

the Morning program The black and blue dress Georges Chakra of the actress presented a pure embroidered background.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Nick Jonas

Roger / BACKGRID

Priyanka Chopra

The appearance of the actress after the party was perhaps the most risky, since the bottom was very transparent.

Paris Hilton, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, party photos

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

The star shone before the Fashion and after the Warner Bros. party in a naked dress with ornaments from head to toe.

Watch Morning pop Monday at 11 a.m. for a summary of the biggest moments of the 2020 Golden Globes!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here