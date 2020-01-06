All the meetings of the 2020 Golden Globes that you have missed

It is still our nostalgic heart.
On Sunday, the most important names in film and television went to the Beverly Hilton Hotel to celebrate the 2020 Golden Globes. Therefore, it was not surprising when the former co-stars met again.
Between unexpected encounters on the red carpet and former co-stars sitting a few meters away, the 77th Golden Globe Awards were filled with nostalgia. To start, there were a lot of friends alums present as Jennifer Aniston, Reese witherspoon, Christina Applegate Y Paul Rudd Everyone attended.
Like E! readers surely remember, Aniston played Rachel Green for 10 seasons in friends and won an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award for the role. In guest papers, Witherspoon and Applegate played the sisters on Aniston's screen.
As for Rudd? He played Mike Hannigan, the husband of Lisa KudrowThe character of Phoebe Buffay. The four of them friends Veterans were nominated in the grand awards ceremony.
Of course, this mini friends The meeting was not the only one of merit.
Ellen Degeneres (who received the Carol Burnett Award) and Laura Dern (who won the award for Best Supporting Performance in a movie for his work on Marriage history) made us think of Ellen During the awards ceremony.
In case you forgot, Dern, famous guest, interpreted DeGeneres' love interest in the historical episode of the comedy. Again, remain our nostalgic hearts.
And don't even make us start with the sweet Walk the line meeting Witherspoon had with his former co-star Joaquin Phoenix on the red carpet
Check out some of our favorite meetings that you may have missed below.
ME!
Big little lies
The cast of Big Little Lies met at the Hollywood awards ceremony. Dern and Kidman even shared an interview about Live from the red carpet!
fake images
my mother
What a night for my mother alums! Streep was nominated, Skarsgard won and Brosnan's two sons were the Golden Globe Ambassadors.
fake images
friends
Will they be there for each other tonight? Despite not winning, we are sure that this group will celebrate at a later party.
Todd Williamson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
Walk the line
These two portrayed June Carter Y Johnny Cash in Walk the line in 2005. They clearly still love each other very much!
fake images
Ellen
Two legends in a space. The Golden Globes were a great night for these Ellen veterans
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images; FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images; Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Ocean & # 39; s 8
We are sure that Bullock and Blanchett are more than proud of their Ocean & # 39; s 8 co-star in his victory of the Golden Globes.
fake images
Lady bird
Besties gathered! the Lady bird the students were both nominated in the Golden Globes.
fake images
Wall Street Wolf
Forget Wall Street, these three A-listers met in Beverly Hills.
fake images
Avengers
United Avengers! These two Marvel movie stars attended the Golden Globes.
fake images
Interview with the Vampire
As time goes! Dunst watched her while she Interview with the Vampire Co-star won a Golden Globe.
What was your favorite meeting? Be sure to tell us!
