All the meetings of the 2020 Golden Globes that you have missed

It is still our nostalgic heart.

On Sunday, the most important names in film and television went to the Beverly Hilton Hotel to celebrate the 2020 Golden Globes. Therefore, it was not surprising when the former co-stars met again.

Between unexpected encounters on the red carpet and former co-stars sitting a few meters away, the 77th Golden Globe Awards were filled with nostalgia. To start, there were a lot of friends alums present as Jennifer Aniston, Reese witherspoon, Christina Applegate Y Paul Rudd Everyone attended.

Like E! readers surely remember, Aniston played Rachel Green for 10 seasons in friends and won an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award for the role. In guest papers, Witherspoon and Applegate played the sisters on Aniston's screen.

As for Rudd? He played Mike Hannigan, the husband of Lisa KudrowThe character of Phoebe Buffay. The four of them friends Veterans were nominated in the grand awards ceremony.

Of course, this mini friends The meeting was not the only one of merit.