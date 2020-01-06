Alex Rodriguez greets Jennifer Lopez as & # 39; true champion & # 39; despite the loss of the Golden Globes

WENN / Instar

After the star of & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; lost to Laura Dern for the award for Best Supporting Actress, her fiancé uses social networks to remind her that she has & # 39; inspired and empowered & # 39; to others to do incredible things.

Alex Rodriguez He shared a moving note in honor of his fiancee Jennifer Lopez after missing the award for Best Supporting Actress – Film at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5.

The "Hustlers"lost star to Laura Dern for the honor, after receiving a tip for the success of the awards ceremony for his acclaimed performance at the box office success.

After the ceremony, baseball player Alex posted a moving tribute to his Instagram page, calling the star "Love costs nothing" like a "true champion."

"Jen, you don't need a trophy, medal or badge to identify a true champion," he wrote. "For millions of young women who have observed you and have been inspired and empowered to do incredible things in their lives, you are a champion."

He continued: "For countless musicians, dancers, actresses and performers who have seen and emulated your passion, impulse and work ethic to find your own success, you are a champion."

"For your children, your family, your coaches, your staff and your extended family, you are a champion." "For all those whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And never forget it."

The creator of hits "On the Floor", Jennifer, took the comments to thank her boyfriend, simply by writing: "You are my everything".