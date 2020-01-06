Al Boum Photo and Kemboy delight connections | Racing news





Photo of Al Boum – in progress to defend the crown

Willie Mullins has been able to give Al Boum Photo and Kemboy clean health bills after their Christmas efforts.

Al Boum Photo was a winner in Tramore and is now likely to head straight to Cheltenham to defend his Magners Gold Cup crown.

Kemboy finished fourth at Delta Work at Savills Chase in Leopardstown, on his first outing after a property dispute delayed his return.

"Al Boum came out great from the race and Kemboy came out well from the race. All the greats came out well from their careers, so the crossed fingers stay that way for a while," Mullins said.

His promising rookie obstacle runner, Elixir D & # 39; ainay, ran an excellent race to be second in Naas on Sunday, but he finally proved no match for Envoi Allen at the Lawlor & # 39; s Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

"That's as good as him. Envoi Allen seems to be the best rookie in the British Isles and it will be very difficult to beat wherever he goes," said Mullins.

"I imagine that now we will go to the Dublin Racing Festival, and probably more than two and a half miles. We will go where we can and try to plan a road to Cheltenham maybe, and we will try to avoid the other friend!"