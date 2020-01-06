Adama Traore is a unique dribbling sensation, but now she has more in her game | Soccer news





Adama Traore is in a sensational way for Wolves and is developing his potential.

Actually, there are many Adama Traores. There is the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder who now plays in the lower leagues of France and the Ivory Coast international now plays in Australia. Metz only has a couple of Mali internationals of the same name in his squad.

Somehow, it is still true to say that there is only one Adama Traore.

He is the end of the Wolves whose unique skill set separates him from any other Premier League player. Against Watford on New Year's Day, Traore broke a Premier League record, completing 15 dribbles, the most in a single game since Opta began collecting records.

It was the fourth time this season that Traore completed 10 dribbles or more in a Premier League match. For context, there are only three instances of other players doing it.

Traore simply plays this game differently than everyone else.

15 – Traore – Watford v WOLVES

12 – Zaha – PALACE v West Ham

11 – Traore – LOBOS v Aston Villa

11 – Traore – Brighton v WOLVES

10 – Boufal – Sheff Utd v SOUTHAMPTON

10 – Saint-Maximim – NEWCASTLE v Southampton

10 – Traore – LOBOS v City of Man

Perhaps his improvement is best reflected in the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the young Brandon Williams for how he faced "one of the fastest and strongest extremes,quot; in the Premier League during the Manchester United FA Cup draw with Wolves Saturday. There was even talk on social media that Williams had Traore in his pocket.

The total support impressed, but that says a lot about how Traore has raised expectations. He still completed 10 dribbles, more than the United team combined. He still completed twice as many crossings as the opposition gathered. He won the corner that led to Matt Doherty's shot in the first half and played the pass through Pedro Neto's effort after the break.

Those were the only two shots of the game on target.

Man Utd keeps the wolves in a deadlock in the cup Manchester United and Wolves will require a replay after playing a goalless draw in the third round tie of the FA Cup in Molineux.

It is true that this was not one of Traore's best games, but it is still a must-have clock. Everyone's eyes are attracted to him and the mood changes when the ball is at his feet. With good reason. He has the ability to make things happen and is doing it consistently now.

Jurgen Klopp describes it as even more difficult to defend than Jamie Vardy when the spaces are large. Pep Guardiola says that it is almost impossible and that marking it is not an option because there is no one as fast as him. Conor Coady goes further. "That it is impossible, "he said Sky sports. "He crosses you, surrounds you, surrounds you. He is stupid."

2:57 Jamie Carragher puts on his VR headset to recreate Traore's goal against the Spurs Jamie Carragher puts on his VR headset to recreate Traore's goal against the Spurs

Dribbling skills are nothing new, of course. What has changed is that the party pieces are now part of the whole. Talking about the lack of Traore's final product, once the starting line for any critic, has become obsolete after a trio of goals in Wolves' victories over the current Manchester City champion. It is no longer a shot. Delivering knockout punches instead.

After scoring once in his first 72 appearances in the Premier League, Traore now has four of 13. There have also been four assists, more than he had achieved in his previous three seasons at the highest level with three different clubs. The potential is being realized.

Klopp spoke for many when he described Traore as "a great, great talent,quot; during that recent press conference at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. There was even a look of disbelief when asked how long he had been following the player's career. The message was clear: everyone knew about Traore's talent. It was just a case of putting everything together.

"In Middlesbrough it was exceptional, but someone had to give him the right information," Klopp said. "He finally found his manager who found a position for him. Now he has found it. It was always clear that it would happen someday, and now it does."

Traore heat map for the Premier League season with Wolves

In truth, Traore has been used in three different positions this season. There was a spell on the side where he had to take on greater responsibility and a few minutes as a center forward in a 3-5-2 formation. He even performed both roles in Manchester City.

But it is to the right of the first three that Traore is proving to be more effective. Those periods in other places have helped make it more complete, certainly more complete. It is worth noting, for example, that despite all the current excitement about his explosive ability to dribble, Traore actually dribbles less frequently than ever in his career to date.

That is why Middlesbrough supporters have been baffled a bit by the suggestion that Traore is a transformed player under Nuno Espirito Santo. He was also brilliant in Boro, scoring five times and providing 10 assists in his last season with the club. After all, there was a reason why Wolves made Traore the signature of his club record in the summer of 2018.

Opinions about players can crystallize early. Klopp himself noted that it is surprising how young Traore is still. Most remember the separation of their first forays into the Premier League in relegation campaigns for Aston Villa and Boro. It has improved since those days, for sure. The success rate of their boats is better than ever at the Premier League level.

That is revealing when considered along with the number of total boats. Traore can still beat his man. But now, at the age of 23, he is working when he doesn't try. Decision making has improved. Statistics show that he has been able to merge quantity and quality to become the best Premier League dribbler, even better than Wilfried Zaha.

Even here, notable statistics do not tell the full story of its impact. For example, the numbers do not reveal the space created for others when opponents are dragged in their direction, something that has surely been an important factor in Wolves' success. Interestingly, Traore appeared aware of this aspect of his role in a recent interview with Sky sports.

Exclusive Traore Interview Johnny Phillips of Sky Sports recently met Adama Traore to talk about how he manages to be a goal for Premier League defenders.

"If the opposition puts me two or three players, it means that some of our other players are free," he explained. "If I can play like that, then it is better for the team. Any situation in the game when you have the ball you can see that there are good opportunities."

Traore often delays his dribble, standing in a stationary position and allowing the defenders who cover himself to approach him. While this decreases your own chances of a successful dribble, as it is often marked twice, it opens space for others. As a result, there is one less marker in the penalty box. Traore still backs down to retrieve the ball.

The impact of Traore's obvious threat is evident when he also slips inside. The defenders are attracted to him. There was a good example in the accumulation of the Wolf Equalizer in Norwich just before Christmas when Traore attracted no less than four players to him. Crucially, he had the conscience of finding Raúl Jiménez, who had completely freed himself.

Traore attracted four Norwich players on his way before establishing Raúl Jiménez

The pair has combined for six Premier League goals this season, helping each other for three each, but Jiménez has not been the only beneficiary. Matt Doherty is another who finds greater freedom due to Traore's attention. He has had more shots within the penalty area than any other Premier League defender this season.

Traore is a team player now.

"I can't tell you how much it has improved," Coady said. "He listens. He's such a bright boy, he really is. Because of the way he sees the game and plays it now, he can see that he listens to the manager every day. That's the best, he's trying to improve." "

Crosses are not as aimless now. There are splintered balls, beaten balls and cuts. Sometimes he takes advantage of the time his pace gives him by stabilizing and choosing a teammate. Jiménez's assistance against City was an example. The square ball to find Diogo Jota in the space away from Torino was another. These were passes, do not cross.

The two quiet finals in Manchester City were evidence of their best finish, but the most recent goals against City and Tottenham in Molineux were perhaps even more significant. In both cases, the defenders rejected him knowing that if they compromised, he could easily skip them.

Traore scored with a sensational blow for Wolves against Tottenham

Instead, he fired powerful shots at the net. "He can't shoot halfway," Coady said. "He does it all the time in training." Now he is doing it in the games and that should worry the opponents. Get away from him now and Traore could break the ball in the corner anyway.

"If I'm the same Adama as yesterday, then it's a day I've lost," he says. "I am working every day."

What follows in its evolution? In recent weeks, it has been noted that his left foot shot has improved, finding the target with fierce attacks against Tottenham and Norwich. If Traore improves his accuracy with his weaker foot, discouraging opponents from showing him inside instead of running towards the sideline, then he will really be unstoppable.

Hope the biggest clubs in Europe are interested then.

Perhaps they have already been given the progress of wolves at home and abroad. Solskjaer was asked about Raúl Jiménez over the weekend, although since the striker turns 29 in May, that agreement could prove too rich even for United. Joao Moutinho is a bit old now too. It is Traore, even more than Ruben Neves, who could really tempt those who spend the most in Europe.

They, like the Spanish national team that summoned him for international service recently after the player expressed interest in committing to Mali, are coming to the obvious conclusion. There is no squad on this planet that does not help you.

There really is only one Adama Traore.