According to reports, Kylie Jenner & # 39; did not fight as a single mother & # 39;

Bradley Lamb
It is possible that Kylie Jenner and her baby, Papi Travis Scott, are no longer together, but according to sources close to the star, she has had no trouble taking care of Stormi alone.

"Kylie Jenner has not fought at all as a single mother. She is thriving and, although she has the help of nannies, it is very practical, she changes diapers and takes Stormi to the local park," a source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife. "She is often seen walking with Stormi in her toy cars or in a stroller in her neighborhood with a bodyguard several times a week."

