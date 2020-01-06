According to reports, Kanye West is globalizing with his Sunday service: he plans to tour Africa and Europe

Just celebrating the first anniversary of his hugely popular Sunday service session, Kanye West, according to reports, could be taking the world show in 2020. After touring some of the largest cities and places in the US. UU., Kanye is thinking of showing Africa and Europe some Sunday love service.

What initially started as a small passion project has produced two albums that top the list, places full of thousands of fans and Kanye West's demand to produce even more spiritual music and live performances in just one year. According to @TMZ_TV, Ye has important plans for his Sunday service in 2020, and they include traveling abroad to bring his new musical spiritual message to as many as possible.

Reportedly, Kanye is neglecting traditional tours as a solo artist in the foreseeable future and, instead, plans to continue touring with his Sunday service. He also has his sights set on releasing even more music with the incredibly talented chorus that is known for its exceptional harmonies and vocal range.

Up to this point, the Sunday service sessions have been weekly, but once Kanye starts traveling abroad, the dates will have to be a little more separated to accommodate the distance.

However, don't think that doing a world tour means that Ye is not going to share his music here in the United States. In May, he will once again join Joel Osteen and present a Sunday service show at Yankee Stadium, which will be part of Osteen's "Night of Hope,quot; tour.

Keep it up Kanye!

Roommates, what do you think about this?