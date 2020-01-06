Aaron Chalmers sees pros and cons of celebrity status at MMA | MMA news

Being dismissed as the & # 39; former reality star & # 39; clearly irritates Aaron Chalmers. Now fully dedicated to MMA, the 32-year-old seeks to be recognized first and foremost as one of Bellator's best fighters.

Since becoming a professional, the former Geordie Shore man has achieved a 5-1 record and is one of the highest profile stars of the European MMA. Naturally, his celebrity profile has come a long way to accelerate his career inside the cage, and recognizes that there are pros and cons.

"I do nothing but MMA now," he said. Sky sports. "My whole life revolves around training. Therefore, it would be good to lose that name one day, but if it weren't for the reality show, I probably wouldn't be standing here. So I have to take it as it comes."

His background has provoked criticism from certain sectors, but he feels he should be judged only on the merits of his career at MMA.

"I've only fought for two and a half years," he reasoned. "I am walking in front of an arena (with) people booing, and I am doing what I like to do. So, if people want to hate, then so be it. Every fighter is criticized, more than anyone else because of the crossover. But if you listen What MMA fans say, I would never leave home!

"So you just have to do what you do. If people hate, so be it."

Many have questioned the caliber of their opposition so far, but they like to remind people of the relatively early stage of their fighting career:

"I look at a lot of records and things like that. I haven't had an amateur (career). I've had six fights, 5-1. I'm seeing a lot of fighters who have criticized me, and their records are my level and they are fighting 0-0s.

"It's easy to criticize me because I'm in the spotlight, but look at your history before you start calling someone else. Unless you're fighting 10-0s, 20-0s, at my level that nobody is, then say nothing ".

Chalmers has accumulated a professional record of 5-1, with his only defeat last February. Since then he has left it behind, with a victory in London last June.



The first stop of what he expects to be a decisive year in 2020 is at 3Arena in Dublin, when he faces Austin Clem in February.

"My first MMA program I saw was in 3Arena, so it was when I tried," he explains. "Two years later I had my first fight. But I've been to 3Arena four times. Each time my head flew.

"Then, when that opportunity arose, there was no qualms about taking advantage of it. The Dublin crowd, which I think I have many on my side, is simply amazing. So I want to make a statement here so that every time (Bellator) returns, I hope to receive the call.

"I am taking every fight as it comes. I want a busy year this year. Last year was quite disappointing. I was destined to be on the London card, but some problems at home and those things just didn't make it." exercise. So I would like to have four fights this year, and that brings us to where we want to be and start fighting a better opposition. "

So what does 2020 have for Aaron Chalmers?

He smiles: "Aaron will expect that in 12 months Dublin will score with a victory, Newcastle will score with a victory, somewhere in America, and then, who knows after that?"