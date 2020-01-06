A new toll in the war on drugs in Mexico: more than 61,000 missing

More than 61,000 people have forcibly disappeared in Mexico in recent years, government officials announced on Monday, a drastic increase from a previous estimate of the cost of the country's endemic violence and the cartel war.
"This is horror data," Karla Quintana, head of the National Search Commission of Mexico, who leads efforts to find the missing country across the country, told a news conference. Behind the numbers, "there are many painful stories of families in both Mexico and migrants," he said.
The new figures showed a sharp increase from a previous official estimate of 40,000 disappearances in early 2018, and Quintana said it comes from updated and carefully reviewed information from the offices of local prosecutors.
The official count is now 61,637 people who have disappeared since 1964, said Quintana, the vast majority since 2006, the year that then President Felipe Calderón launched repression against drug cartels.
Last year alone, during the first year of the leftist government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, more than 9,000 people were forcibly disappeared, said Alejandro Encinas, deputy secretary of human rights. More than 500 field searches in Mexico led to the discovery of 800 clandestine graves and to dig up 1,124 bodies.
The Mexican authorities said that most of the disappearances have taken place in 10 different states in the country with a strong presence of drug cartels.
More than half of the cases reported in general were of young people between 15 and 34 years old, 74 percent of whom were men, authorities said.
The government announcement differed from that of past administrations, which often minimized the issue of drug-related violence and offered few details about the extent of the problem.
A long history of disappearances in Latin America during the anti-left "dirty wars,quot; in the 1960s and 1970s left tens of thousands of political dissidents and activists dead or missing in countries like Argentina and Chile
In Mexico, the number of cases of missing persons increased more recently in the midst of violent violence while drug cartels fought each other for territory and traffic routes.
As Mexican security forces deployed in the streets to face the growing power of organized crime groups, criminals began to implement a highly efficient and vicious strategy: get rid of bodies and throw them into graves in desolate areas, rivers and mountains, so as not to leave evidence behind.
One of the most emblematic cases of disappearance, which shedding light on the entrenched corruption of Mexican security forces that sometimes participate in crimes, occurred in 2014 when 43 Ayotzinapa students were attacked and kidnapped by local police officers working for a local drug gang in southern Mexico .
The López Obrador government has faced criticism that it lacks an adequate security strategy to deal with the rampant violence of the country, underlined by recent cases such as The siege of the city of Culiacán by the Sinaloa cartel and the massacre of nine members of a Mormon sect in northern Mexico last fall.