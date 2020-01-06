A new toll in the war on drugs in Mexico: more than 61,000 missing

More than 61,000 people have forcibly disappeared in Mexico in recent years, government officials announced on Monday, a drastic increase from a previous estimate of the cost of the country's endemic violence and the cartel war.

"This is horror data," Karla Quintana, head of the National Search Commission of Mexico, who leads efforts to find the missing country across the country, told a news conference. Behind the numbers, "there are many painful stories of families in both Mexico and migrants," he said.

The new figures showed a sharp increase from a previous official estimate of 40,000 disappearances in early 2018, and Quintana said it comes from updated and carefully reviewed information from the offices of local prosecutors.

The official count is now 61,637 people who have disappeared since 1964, said Quintana, the vast majority since 2006, the year that then President Felipe Calderón launched repression against drug cartels.