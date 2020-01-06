A letter from the Department of Defense was an "honest mistake,quot;

WASHINGTON – An official letter from the Department of Defense informing Iraq that the United States was "relocating forces,quot; to "leave Iraq,quot; made headlines worldwide that a US withdrawal had begun.

But the letter, written by the United States military command in Baghdad, was sent in error. The rage it caused caused Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and the president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley, to convene an urgent press conference to deny the reports.

"It was an honest mistake," General Milley told reporters at the Pentagon. "That letter is a draft, it was a mistake, it wasn't signed, it shouldn't have been published."

The Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday to expel US forces, reflecting widespread anger with the United States after President Trump ordered the murder of an Iranian military leader, Major General Qassim Suleimani, in Baghdad. But the vote was not the last word on the issue and the Iraqi government had not formally notified the United States to leave.