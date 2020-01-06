A group of black men began & # 39; The Marathon Book Club & # 39; inspired by the love of reading Nipsey Hussle

Roommates, the loss of Nipsey Hussle hit many fans and left many trying to find ways to honor their intelligence, endurance and dedication to help their community. Well, a group of black men from Los Angeles decided to create a safe space for black men to join in the name of Nip!

Mara The Marathon Book Club ’was started by a group of black men in Los Angeles, shortly after Nipsey was shot dead in front of his clothing store, reports the LA Times. A 31-year-old Wisconsin fan created a meme that listed all the books Nipsey had mentioned in interviews and songs, which inspired the creation of the reading club.

Rashad Drakeford, founder of the reading club, says he began meetings to give black men a space to be heard how they should be, and to be vulnerable enough to talk about masculinity differently.

"They don't listen to me the way I want," he said. "(Masculinity) used to be about how many women you could pack." It's okay to talk about problems, be vulnerable and fail. That is the true essence of manhood. "

According to reports, the club has chapters that meet monthly in Oakland, New York, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles.

"Seeing the brothers talking about the trip while they are on it makes you realize that I am not alone in this. I feel the same."

Nipsey Hussle was very open with the world about his passion for knowledge and reading. Lauren London also talked about it, saying that she and Nip would sit on the bed with headphones and listen to boos for hours.

"We read many books together," he told LA Times. “We inspire each other to be better versions for ourselves. He was a seeker of truth and a speaker of truth. "

These books are now doing the same for the 74 members of "The Marathon Book Club,quot;, who say the meetings are not only reading sessions, but also therapy sessions.