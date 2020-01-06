8 biggest jaw-droppers in the 2020 Golden Globes

All right, Ricky Gervais It didn't disappoint, right?
Parts of his monologue of the Golden Globes 2020 were unintelligible due to the elimination of sound necessary for blasphemy bursts, but the comedian, who returned as a host for the fifth time, left no taboo stone unturned, from #MeToo and Jeffrey Epstein to racial relations and Judi DenchThe pleasure of raising your leg and licking yours … um …
Was a Cats joke.
Anyway … almost everything that came out of Gervais's mouth had jaws dropping all over the room (poor Cecil B. DeMille Award honored Tom Hanks He did not know than to do with his face!), so we will write his zero humor as a fact and move on to the real surprises and memorable moments of the night once the prizes began to be delivered.
one) the Irish Get hit: Actually, we still have the Screen Actors Guild awards (and Directors Guild and Producers Guild …), but the Oscar race came to a clearer focus after 1917 Y Once upon a time … in Hollywood They were named, respectively, Best Movie, Drama and Best Movie, Musical or Comedy, leaving Martin ScorseseThe elegiac epic of the Mafia without any victory on Sunday.
2. Three-legged race: Sam Mendes“ The surprise that the Best Director wins for his dazzling drama superbly filmed from the First World War makes it more likely that the Academy will again award director and Oscar awards to different films. They've been splitting the bill more than times lately and it's hard to see them deny Scorsese Y Quentin TarantinoAn ode to a La La Land of the 1969 era that perhaps was not exactly the way he portrayed it (although it is not really the best way to remember things).
"This is the biggest surprise, thank you very much!" said Mendes, who was inspired to do 1917 for the service of his own grandfather during the "Great War,quot;, taking the words out of our mouths.
And … those shots were fired at Scorsese, he of the decision to make a movie with Netflix that was available to broadcast a few weeks after a limited movie premiere, when Mendes accepted the Best Movie, Drama, at the end of the movie. night and I noticed how difficult it was to make people come to watch movies "in a movie theater, and I really hope that people appear to watch it on a big screen for which it was designed."
Not really, it certainly wasn't personal, but you know that not all filmmakers agree with this smaller screen thing.
3. Come on, be happy: "Well, hello everyone, I'm glad to see you,quot; Renee ZellwegerWho channeled Judy Garland and won the Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy, for her efforts in Judy, greeted the audience. "Thanks to Hollywood Foreign Press for inviting me to the family reunion."
After making only a few movies (and, last year, a Netflix series) in the last decade, it was wonderful to play in 2020 with a toast to Zellweger, who deserves every gram of applause for being strong enough to get away and live it private life when I no longer wanted to be part of everything … is. But we are very happy that he is here again.
4. Hollywood hearts Brad Pitt: It turns out that Pitt is as good as the British in giving acceptance speeches: award-winning agencies really should do it more often! Twenty-four years after winning this award for 12 monkeys, won the Best Supporting Actor in a Movie for his turn as the double Clint Booth in Once upon a time … in Hollywood, a paper that fit like a widely used work glove. (Because the best winning script Tarantino made sure of that, of course).
In thanks to co-star and "partner in crime,quot; Leonardo DicaprioPitt said: "He's a star player, he's a gentleman, and I wouldn't be here with you, man. I would have shared the raft."
And with that, Brad Pitt invoked Titanic and our hearts have continued and continue.
5. The first time is the charm: The Hollywood Foreign Press forgot about The maid's tale this year, but Hulu received some love in the form of Ramy YoussefThe Best Actor Award in a TV, Musical or Comedy Series, for Ramy, which is based on his own life as a contemporary Muslim observer. HFPA loves to honor new shows, usually for very good reasons, as was the case tonight. (Hulu & # 39; s The act, which seems old due to the continuous space-time of Emmys-Globes, but is from last year, also won a Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for Patricia Arquette.)
"Look, I know you haven't seen my show," said Youssef pleasantly surprised. "Everyone says: & # 39; Is this an editor? & # 39; We did a very specific program about a Muslim Arab family living in New Jersey, and this means a lot to be recognized at this level."
Another lovely first: Awkwafina won her first Golden Globe in her first time on the show, Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy, for the touching (and a bit heartbreaking) The farewell.
6. Pioneers: It's easy to forget, now that she's the current queen of the day and one of the most successful artists in the world, that Ellen Degeneres once she was a young comedian and comedy star who lost her show after making the polarizing decision to leave through the cover of TIME in 1997. But Kate McKinnon He did not forget it, and his tribute to the winner of the Carol Burnett Prize for the night was spectacular.
The show continued, of course, because they and we We are professionals, but damn it, if McKinnon did not offer a perfect reminder that we had to take away the freedoms we have now from a society that would have been content to never allow them, following the paths taken by others and burning new paths along the way. And although this was a joyful moment, it was also a tacit reminder that much remains to be done and that everyone, including those whose freedoms have never been questioned, should participate.
7. Not so much Netflix: HBO: whose new exclusive transmission service, HBO Max, opens in May with all its friends explained, he showed that he still had a lot of gas in the cable-shaped tank as the most winning television provider of the night.
The dysfunctional family saga almost too close to home (not because we are rich, but because of cable news) Succession won for Best TV Series, Drama and Brian Cox—The demanding and unreliable patriarch Logan Roy — won the award for best actor in a television series, Drama, while Chernobyl It was named Best Limited Series or TV Movie and, of the disturbing production about the 1986 nuclear accident, Stellan Skarsgård won the award for best supporting actor in a television series, limited series or television movie.
Netflix only had one victory, Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama, for Olivia Colmanwho ascended in The crownthird season for the role of Queen Elizabeth II.
Amazon criticized HBO in the exact place everyone guessed: the best television series, musical or comedy, and the best actress for both Flea bag and the ever ascending Phoebe Waller Bridge.
8. The stars on the stage become real: Every word pronounced tonight in favor of a fairer, more equitable and livable world was especially moving, partly because of the terrible wildfires in Australia, where he was the best actor in a limited series or a television movie. Russell Crowe He stayed tonight, but also because there are so many problems that affect us only a few days until 2020, it's hard to know which one to address first.
Presenter Jennifer Aniston read the message that Crowe sent in absentia about the grave moral obligation to address climate change (ironically, he won by Showtime & # 39; s The loudest voice, playing late the brain of Fox News Roger Ailes, not exactly a driver of scientific truths). Patricia Arquette, accepting for The act, it was about voting in November. Michelle Williams, who is pregnant with her second child, spoke about the importance of defending women's reproductive rights. And vegan almost for life Joaquin Phoenix, Best Actor in a Movie, Drama, Winner of jester and now officially the favorite on the night of the Oscars, he thanked the menu of the night, which for the first time was completely plant-based, to appreciate the recognition of the link of great agriculture with climate change.
What these actors said will not be for everyone. Some spectators at home may even declare for the fourth consecutive year that they will never see the Golden Globes again. But that does not make anything vital for celebrities. And not only did they speak for themselves, but they spoke for all of us.
