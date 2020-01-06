50 Cent requires Teairra Mari to use the paycheck & # 39; LHH & # 39; for your $ 30K debt

WENN / PNP / Attachment

Accusing the reality star of trying to prevent debt from charging, the star of & # 39; Power & # 39; He also asks the judge to sanction her with an additional $ 5,300.

50 cents he has asked a judge to let him take over Teairra MariThe salary of the reality show "Love & Hip Hop" until your debt to him is fully paid.

Mari owes the rapper more than $ 30,000 (£ 23,000) in attorney fees after he closed his demand for porn revenge, and now goes after his paychecks, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

"To date, Mari has not paid a penny to Jackson in satisfaction of the ruling despite earning more than $ 100,000 last year," writes his lawyer. "His previous claims under oath that he is" bankrupt "are no longer true, and it is clearer than ever that he has no intention of paying off his debts."

50 also accuses the reality star of trying to "hide his assets" and prevent him from charging the debt.

He is asking the judge to sanction Mari an additional $ 5,300 (£ 4,000) and requires him to provide additional financial records.

She sued 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, in 2018, accusing them of conspiring to sexually objectify her, threaten her, intimidate her, humiliate her and degrade her. The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, denied all the accusations and said that when he republished the image of her in a sex video, he was already on the Internet. Jackson demanded that his claim be dismissed, arguing that the photo did not even show genitals or a sexual act in progress.

A judge sided with 50 Cent and granted him lawyer fees.