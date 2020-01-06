5.8 Earthquake of magnitude hits Puerto Rico causing damage

%MINIFYHTML1970234ed46da3200baf48b495917bc69% %MINIFYHTML1970234ed46da3200baf48b495917bc610%

Monday morning, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook the island from Puerto Rico, causing immediate panic for residents.

According to NBC News, the earthquake struck at 6:32 am just south of the island where its presence was felt most. Local authorities say there is no threat of tsunami after the earthquake. Residents turned to social networks to upload photos of the sequels, which showed partially collapsed houses, rocks and rocks blocking roads.

Carlos Acevedo, head of the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency, said this magnitude 5.6 earthquake is the "strongest earthquake since the first of a series shook the island on December 28."th. ”Since December 28th, more than 1,000 earthquakes have been recorded in the area, most of which have not been felt.

Fortunately, no major injuries were reported.

"My whole family woke up screaming, I thought the house was going to break in half," said Dr. Sindia Alvarado, who is in the southern coastal city of Peñuelas.

People in Puerto Rico publish photos of deep cracks in the walls caused by an earthquake of magnitude 5.8. An emergency official says that at least two houses collapsed in the coastal city of Guánica. https://t.co/V1ZzNrHZ4w pic.twitter.com/Akxk5bqbzJ – CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 6, 2020

Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/earthquake-hits-puerto-rico-island-jolted-5-7-magnitude-quake-n1111046