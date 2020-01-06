& # 39; Weak A ** 48 hours I spent in jail & # 39;

Instagram

In a post shared on Instagram Stories, the 28-year-old rapper urges his followers to "stop talking about the matter" and calls it "failed attempt to break my spirits."

Up News Info –

Dababy He has had enough to read news about his recent arrest. Breaking his silence after his release, the 28-year-old rapper urged people to stop talking about it because he thinks he doesn't deserve his attention and time.

He accessed Instagram Stories on Monday, January 6 to address the issue, directing his post to "to whom it may concern." DaBaby wrote on the site: "Please, stop talking to me about the weak ** 48 hours I spent in jail and that failed attempt to break my spirits and interrupt the path I am taking towards my god given success."

As you may know, DaBaby was arrested after being accused of robbing his victim, a $ 80 concert promoter named Kenny, a credit card and an iPhone. The rapper also allegedly sprayed the man with apple juice. As for the reason for the attack, Kenny allegedly angered DaBaby and his entourage when he only gave the star $ 20,000 when he was supposed to pay the rapper $ 30,000 for a concert in Florida he was scheduled to perform. Due to the assault, it is reported that Kenny plans to sue DaBaby.

DaBaby, however, is not afraid in the least. "Don't be fooled by obscene promoters and lazy and adult men who long for the opportunity to file a lawsuit they won't win," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "I remain composed and focused knowing that accusations made without honesty and integrity will never be honored by the highest."

Concluding his post, rapper "Kirk" once again told his followers: "Please remember that you succumb to ** situations like these do not deserve your time or attention."

<br />

DaBaby was released from jail over the weekend, returning to Instagram to flaunt his money while making fun of his enemies: "The devil can't do anything with me."