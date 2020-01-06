& # 39; Return to the right path & # 39 ;, Beijing's new envoy tells Hong Kong | China news

The new head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, the most important continental official based in the territory, said Monday that he hoped the city would return to "the right path,quot; while anti-government protests continue.

Luo Huining, 65, replaced Wang Zhimin, who has held the position since 2017, on Saturday in the most significant political change since protests began last June.

The liaison office, which depends on the State Council of China, or cabinet, is a platform for Beijing to project its influence in the city, and has faced criticism there and in mainland China for misjudging the situation in the territory controlled by China .

Luo delivered a brief statement to journalists in Mandarin instead of the Cantonese that is most widely spoken in the city.

He gave little indication as to whether Beijing's approach to Hong Kong would change.

Protests in Hong Kong: scapegoat of mainland China

"In the last six months, the situation in Hong Kong has shocked everyone," Luo said. declining to answer questions from reporters. "Everyone sincerely hopes that Hong Kong can return to the right path."

Conciliatory tone

Millions have taken to the streets in a wave of protests caused by opposition to a proposal now abandoned to allow extraditions to mainland China, which since then have become broader demands for greater democratic freedoms and police responsibility.

While large protest marches have been largely peaceful, smaller groups of hardline protesters have repeatedly fought riot police and more than 6,500 people have been arrested.

Luo gave a conciliatory tone and said that Hong Kong had made an "important contribution to the opening and modernization (of China)".

And in a brief reference to political violence, he quoted President Xi Jinping's New Year's speech saying "without a harmonious and stable environment, how can there be a home where people can live and work happily."

The Liaison Office was attacked in July by protesters who threw eggs and painted the building with graffiti.

Luo previously served as governor of Qinghai Province, and was also appointed to senior positions of the Communist Party in the provinces of Qinghai and Shanxi, according to the state newspaper China Daily.