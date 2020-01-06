& # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Alum Jade Roper under investigation for alleged deception to win $ 1M in Fantasy Football

%MINIFYHTML1a83bc942244923c70e513dcbc896e199% %MINIFYHTML1a83bc942244923c70e513dcbc896e1910%

Since then, her husband, Tanner Tolbert, has denied the accusations by saying that people only accuse his wife, the star of reality shows, of violating the rules because she is a woman.

Jade Roper He won big in a recent fantasy football contest, but not without controversy. "The Bachelor"Alum has been accused of cheating after she won first place in the Millionaire Maker contest of DraftKings for the NFL wild card round and earned a reward of $ 1 million.

The public first learned about his victory on Sunday, January 5, when a Twitter user tweeted: "I'm pretty sure this girl was in The Bachelor. I only know this because my girlfriend forces me to watch," along with A screenshot of his victory. . In response to that, she wrote: "Hahaha! That's me! And Tanner told me I shouldn't play DK Metcalf."

Jade Roper confirmed that he won $ 1 million in the Millionaire Maker contest of DraftKings.

She added in a separate post, "It doesn't even feel real here! Officially speechless. LIKE WHAAAAT."

Jade Roper still couldn't believe she won.

However, people soon began to suspect that she and her husband, Tanner TolbertThey worked together to win and presented 150 unique lineups each, which means they had 300 total combinations. That was a violation of the rules, since a person can only send 150 lineups. In addition, a user noted the breakdown of the quarterbacks they both presented and said there was a fairly coordinated effort to avoid overlays and maximize possible winning results.

This caused people to accuse them of collision, which Tanner had denied. "We each put in our separate players, in our separate accounts and we support our own players," he told ESPN on Monday. "No one has said anything about us when we lost 17 weeks in a row. Then, of course, somehow Jade chose the right alignment, got the million and stood out. And people, especially because she is a woman, assume that I do everything for her. If I had won, I bet nobody would have raised a flag. "

The same CEO of DraftKings, Jason Robins, has announced that the case is currently being investigated. In a statement, he said: "I understand that everyone wants answers and we are trying to work quickly, but personally I just learned about this in the last two hours. There were rumors that this happened previously (by other contestants), but now that it is earning a million dollars, I think DFS sites have to act quickly to close this gap. "