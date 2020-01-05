Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Iran says it will abandon the nuclear deal as tensions rise
Tehran said it was abandoning its "final limitations,quot; in the 2015 nuclear agreement and that it would no longer limit its uranium enrichment following the assassination of a high commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani.
The total dissolution of the agreement, reached with the United States, China, Russia and three Western European countries, came after an emergency meeting held on Sunday by the Iranian security council. It was one of the many steps taken in the chaotic aftermath of the general's murder.
In Iraq: Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi was expected to sign a bill passed by Parliament to expel US troops from the country, and a US-led coalition said it was ending its one-year mission by attacking the Islamic State and training local forces in Syria and Iraq.
Whats Next: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned CNN that the United States could attack Iran within its borders if it took hostile measures, and President Trump warned that the United States had a list of 52 targets in Iran for possible attacks.
But Iran, writes our columnist of Interpreters, will not want a total war, and It will probably point to limited counterattacks. Still, young people in the US UU. They felt a new anxiety about the possibility of a conflict.
Summary: General Suleimani, the de facto officer No. 2 of Iran, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a powerful Iraqi militia leader and close advisor to the general, were killed in a US drone attack Friday night in the Baghdad airport. When military advisers gave President Trump options to respond to Iranian actions, they say they did not expect him to choose the most extreme, killing the general.
Australia fires are like "an atomic bomb,quot;
Forest fires are furious and damage It is expected to only worsen amid extremely arid conditions in the country. So far, more than 12 million acres have been burned, an area larger than Switzerland.
The light rain helped Sunday, but there is still more than a month left in the fire season. The government announced over the weekend that it would deploy more military assets, on a scale not seen since World War II, experts say, with about 3,000 army reservists available to help.
Thousands of people, mainly from the southeast coast, were evacuated in anticipation of poor conditions. For wildlife, the toll has been incalculable, with most species in Australia unique to the country.
Context: While Australia has long dealt with forest fires, a one-year drought and record temperatures have caused a more volatile fire season, which started earlier than normal and has been especially fierce.
Quotable: "There is no safe place," said Liddy Lant, a hospital maid who still wore her uniform and had fled her home on Saturday. "Seriously, I could just sit and cry."
Boeing security risks may go beyond software
Although the plane's manufacturer is about to get the 737 Max back on the air, New problems arise as the company and regulators analyze everything from the wiring of the plane to its engine.
According to a senior Boeing engineer and three people familiar with the matter, among the most pressing problems discovered were concerns not previously reported about the wiring that helps control Max's tail.
Regulators have suggested that the Max could be approved to fly again in the spring, a schedule that could still be maintained.
Details: Boeing is analyzing whether two critical wiring packages are too close together and could cause a short circuit. A short in that area could cause an accident if the pilots did not respond correctly, people said. Boeing says he is trying to figure out if that scenario could really happen on a flight, but said the solution, if necessary, is relatively simple.
