Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
9
<pre><pre>Your Monday briefing - The New York Times

Tehran said it was abandoning its "final limitations,quot; in the 2015 nuclear agreement and that it would no longer limit its uranium enrichment following the assassination of a high commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani.

The total dissolution of the agreement, reached with the United States, China, Russia and three Western European countries, came after an emergency meeting held on Sunday by the Iranian security council. It was one of the many steps taken in the chaotic aftermath of the general's murder.

In Iraq: Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi was expected to sign a bill passed by Parliament to expel US troops from the country, and a US-led coalition said it was ending its one-year mission by attacking the Islamic State and training local forces in Syria and Iraq.

Whats Next: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned CNN that the United States could attack Iran within its borders if it took hostile measures, and President Trump warned that the United States had a list of 52 targets in Iran for possible attacks.

The light rain helped Sunday, but there is still more than a month left in the fire season. The government announced over the weekend that it would deploy more military assets, on a scale not seen since World War II, experts say, with about 3,000 army reservists available to help.

Thousands of people, mainly from the southeast coast, were evacuated in anticipation of poor conditions. For wildlife, the toll has been incalculable, with most species in Australia unique to the country.

Context: While Australia has long dealt with forest fires, a one-year drought and record temperatures have caused a more volatile fire season, which started earlier than normal and has been especially fierce.

Quotable: "There is no safe place," said Liddy Lant, a hospital maid who still wore her uniform and had fled her home on Saturday. "Seriously, I could just sit and cry."

According to a senior Boeing engineer and three people familiar with the matter, among the most pressing problems discovered were concerns not previously reported about the wiring that helps control Max's tail.

Regulators have suggested that the Max could be approved to fly again in the spring, a schedule that could still be maintained.

Details: Boeing is analyzing whether two critical wiring packages are too close together and could cause a short circuit. A short in that area could cause an accident if the pilots did not respond correctly, people said. Boeing says he is trying to figure out if that scenario could really happen on a flight, but said the solution, if necessary, is relatively simple.

The medieval system works quite well. But it requires that every fourth year be leap, and 2020 is one. We will have an additional day, on February 29, so that the calendar is back in line with the real time it takes for the Earth to go around the sun: 365.24 days.

To keep the calendar in balance, every century, we skip the leap year, and every fourth century, we don't. (For those of you who plan ahead, the next jump will be 2100).

Another marker: Earth's elliptical orbit means that there is a point when the planet is farthest from our star, and another when it is closer.

You may not have noticed, but that closest pass happened this weekend: the perihelion. The opposite, the furthest point, will arrive in early July.

Looking for something earlier and more obvious to celebrate? Our next solar marker is an equinox. "Day,quot; and "night,quot; will be divided equally on March 19 or 20 (depending on your time zone).

That's all for this informative session. Until next time.

And one more thing: a story about the start of Oyo in Friday's briefing was wrong about Instacart's relationship with SoftBank. SoftBank does not invest in Instacart.

– Melina

Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. Andrea Kannapell, the editor of Briefings, wrote the Background Story of today. You can contact the team at [email protected]

P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode reviews a whistleblower and his concerns about Boeing.
• Here is our Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: Follow, as advice (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• The Times Science desk can help you synchronize your calendar with the solar system.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here