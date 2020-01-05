Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Iran says it will abandon the nuclear deal as tensions rise

Tehran said it was abandoning its "final limitations,quot; in the 2015 nuclear agreement and that it would no longer limit its uranium enrichment following the assassination of a high commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani.

The total dissolution of the agreement, reached with the United States, China, Russia and three Western European countries, came after an emergency meeting held on Sunday by the Iranian security council. It was one of the many steps taken in the chaotic aftermath of the general's murder.

In Iraq: Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi was expected to sign a bill passed by Parliament to expel US troops from the country, and a US-led coalition said it was ending its one-year mission by attacking the Islamic State and training local forces in Syria and Iraq.

Whats Next: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned CNN that the United States could attack Iran within its borders if it took hostile measures, and President Trump warned that the United States had a list of 52 targets in Iran for possible attacks.