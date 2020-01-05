YOU. It triggers an intense debate in the comments with his latest publication on Iranians and his desire for "Death to the United States,quot;

YOU. He shared a post on his social media account in which he says he agrees with Iranian leaders regarding some aspects. Watch the video and its legend that managed to trigger a great debate in the comments.

& # 39; Yes … Ummm-Hmmm … Exactly what HE said‼ ️ There is no Iranian who has never called me Nigger, infested our communities with drugs and then locked us up for that, allowed the police to stop us and He killed us without responsibility, or enslaved us and tried to act as if it wasn't crap. So … while I pray for our soldiers … I will also pray for theirs. THIS IS NOT OUR WAR CHAMPION! #DontStartShitWontBeShit #MAGAHatsAughtaGoFirst ", Tip captioned his post.

Someone commented: "Pay attention that it is not our flesh … praying for all the soldiers who are in the front line."

A follower said: "I knew this was going to happen when this man became president, my prayers are with the soldiers who fought for victory."

Someone else posted this: ‘Our heart is broken brother, its president killed our hero, General Soleimani was a hero for all of us. "He saved everyone is Iran from ISIS."

Another follower published this: ‘The Iranian people are beautiful people. I lived there for 3 years, I attended the mineral school there, my mother taught in the school there. They were wonderful to be every day! Believe in the media if you want! No leader is perfect, of course, but the United States has put a face of evil in the Middle East for decades! And the public usually buys it with a hook and plumb line WITHOUT ANY PERSONAL EXPERIENCE! Ignorance is not always happiness! "

Someone else received the comments and had another opinion: "If you support this man, everyone supports the law of sharia, the oppression of women." To add to that, he has killed innocent people and attacked us for a long time. He, with the general, were not and still are not good people. "

The debate continued in the comments, as you will see for yourself if you go to Instagram.

Apart from this, Tip has been falling in love with his wife, Tiny Harris.

He shared a photo on his social media account where he is next to Tiny, and fans can't get enough of the couple.

They called them a power couple in the comments, praising their relationship.



