Women's Super League: Chelsea wins in Sam Kerr's debut | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc10f3554e850e2a64905a8b6ac19f2da9% %MINIFYHTMLc10f3554e850e2a64905a8b6ac19f2da10%





Sam Kerr celebrates with his teammates during Chelsea's victory

%MINIFYHTMLc10f3554e850e2a64905a8b6ac19f2da11% %MINIFYHTMLc10f3554e850e2a64905a8b6ac19f2da12%

Arsenal began 2020 with a 2-0 victory over the city of Birmingham, while Australia international striker Sam Kerr had a winning start at Chelsea, which came from a goal down to beat Reading 3-1 when the FA Women's Super League resumed on Sunday.

Kim Little and Jordan Nobbs scored in the first half to keep champions Arsenal at the top of the table, second Manchester city They also scored all their goals in the first 45 minutes while hitting Tottenham 4-1.

Chelsea stayed behind to Reading in the 15th minute, but the game moved in his favor when the archer Grace Moloney was ejected by Kerr, who later set Bethany England with an ingenious backheel to match in the 40th minute.

Kerr continued to cause problems in the second half when Guro Reiten launched a rebound from his blocked shot and Erin Cuthbert added a third to leave Chelsea in third place on the table with 26 points, four behind the Arsenal leader and one behind Manchester City. , with a game in hand on both clubs.

Bristol board City hit United Manchester 1-0 to get their first league victory of the season, leaving the bottom side Liverpool, who lost 1-0 to Brighton And hove Albion, as the only team without a victory in the league so far this period.

West Ham & # 39; s home game against Everton It was postponed after the London club was hit by a flu virus outbreak, and the game has not yet been rescheduled.