Winners of the Golden Globe Awards 2020: the complete list

Drum roll please …
Tonight is the night that all Hollywood has been waiting for! The 2020 Golden Globes are finally here, which means that countless fans and celebrities will discover who was named winner of the Golden Globe. Harrington kit to Phoebe Waller BridgeDozens and dozens of famous celebrities will know if their performances outperform the rest of the nominees.
Will be Noah BaumbachNetflix movie Marriage history he will reign as some expect, or he will be swept from the race by Martin Scorcesehe is very excited about the Irish? That is the question in everyone's mind when Hollywood is heading to the awards season.
As for television, there are many comments on many of the programs, but none so much Flea bag, who stole the show at the 2019 Emmy Awards.
Overall, tonight's awards ceremony will certainly be of great interest as the prize season begins!
To see which stars the coveted trophy took home, check out the gallery below, as it updates in real time!
HBO Netflix BBC America / E! Illustration
Best television series, comedy
Barry
Flea bag
Kominsky's method
The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
The politician
Netflix Amazonas; HBO FX / E! Illustration
Best actor in a television series, Comedy
Michael Douglas Kominsky's method
Bill hader Barry
Ben Platt The politician
Paul Rudd, Living with yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Netflix Amazonas; Showtime / E! Illustration
Best TV Series Actress, Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to me
Phoebe Waller Bridge, Flea bag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian doll
Kirsten Dunst, On becoming a god in central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
HBO Netflix BBC America / E! Illustration
Best TV series, Drama
Big little lies
The crown
Killing Eva
The morning show
Succession
U.S; Netflix FX; HBO / E! Illustration
Best actor in a TV series, Drama
Brian Cox Succession
Harrington kit game of Thrones
Rami Malek Mr. Robot
Tobia Menzies, The crown
Billy Porter, Attitude
Apple +; Netflix BBC America; HBO / E! Illustration
Best drama series actress
Jennifer Aniston, The morning show
Olivia Colman The crown
Jodie Eat Killing Eva
Nicole Kidman Big little lies
Reese witherspoon, The morning show
Hulu HBO FX; Show time; Netflix / E! Illustration
Best TV movie or limited series
22 screenshots
Chernobyl
Fosse / Verdon
The loudest voice
Amazing
Hulu Function time; HBO Netflix FX / E! Illustration
Best actor in a limited series or television movie
Christopher Abbott, 22 screenshots
Sacha Baron Cohen, The spy
Russell Crowe, The loudest voice
Jared Harris Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell Fosse / Verdon
Hulu HBO Netflix FX / E! Illustration
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Kaitlyn Dever, Amazing
Joey king The act
Helen Mirren Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Amazing
Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon
Sony Pictures; Netflix Warner Bros./E! Illustration
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The two potatoes
Al Pacino, the Irish
Joe Pesci, the Irish
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Warner Bros.; Amazon Studios; Netflix STX Movies; Lionsgate / E! Illustration
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening The report
Laura Dern Marriage history
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie Bomb
Universal paintings; Netflix Warner Bros./E! Illustration
Lionsgate Fox Searchlight; Columbia Pictures; Paramount Pictures; Netflix / E! Illustration
Best actor in a movie, musical or comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives outside
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo Dicaprio, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name
Lionsgate A24; United artists; Amazon Studios / E! Illustration
Best actress in a movie, musical or comedy
Ana de Armas Knives outside
Awkwafina The farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where did you go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Smart reserve
Emma Thompson Late at night
