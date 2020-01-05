Winners of the Golden Globe Awards 2020: the complete list

Drum roll please …

Tonight is the night that all Hollywood has been waiting for! The 2020 Golden Globes are finally here, which means that countless fans and celebrities will discover who was named winner of the Golden Globe. Harrington kit to Phoebe Waller BridgeDozens and dozens of famous celebrities will know if their performances outperform the rest of the nominees.

Will be Noah BaumbachNetflix movie Marriage history he will reign as some expect, or he will be swept from the race by Martin Scorcesehe is very excited about the Irish? That is the question in everyone's mind when Hollywood is heading to the awards season.

As for television, there are many comments on many of the programs, but none so much Flea bag, who stole the show at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Overall, tonight's awards ceremony will certainly be of great interest as the prize season begins!

To see which stars the coveted trophy took home, check out the gallery below, as it updates in real time!

HBO Netflix BBC America / E! Illustration

Best television series, comedy

Barry
Flea bag
Kominsky's method
The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
The politician

Nominated for the Golden Globe 2020, Best Performance, Actor, TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Netflix Amazonas; HBO FX / E! Illustration

Best actor in a television series, Comedy

Michael Douglas Kominsky's method
Bill hader Barry
Ben Platt The politician
Paul Rudd, Living with yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Nominated for the Golden Globe 2020, Best Performance, Actress, TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Netflix Amazonas; Showtime / E! Illustration

Best TV Series Actress, Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to me
Phoebe Waller Bridge, Flea bag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian doll
Kirsten Dunst, On becoming a god in central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best TV Series, Drama

HBO Netflix BBC America / E! Illustration

Best TV series, Drama

Big little lies
The crown
Killing Eva
The morning show
Succession

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Acting, Actor, TV Series, Drama

U.S; Netflix FX; HBO / E! Illustration

Best actor in a TV series, Drama

Brian Cox Succession
Harrington kit game of Thrones
Rami Malek Mr. Robot
Tobia Menzies, The crown
Billy Porter, Attitude

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Actress, Actress, TV Series, Drama

Apple +; Netflix BBC America; HBO / E! Illustration

Best drama series actress

Jennifer Aniston, The morning show
Olivia Colman The crown
Jodie Eat Killing Eva
Nicole Kidman Big little lies
Reese witherspoon, The morning show

Nominated for the Golden Globe 2020, Best TV, Limited Series

Hulu HBO FX; Show time; Netflix / E! Illustration

Best TV movie or limited series

22 screenshots
Chernobyl
Fosse / Verdon
The loudest voice
Amazing

Nominated for the 2020 Golden Globe, Best Performance, Actor, Limited Series

Hulu Function time; HBO Netflix FX / E! Illustration

Best actor in a limited series or television movie

Christopher Abbott, 22 screenshots
Sacha Baron Cohen, The spy
Russell Crowe, The loudest voice
Jared Harris Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell Fosse / Verdon

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Actress, Actress, Limited Series

Hulu HBO Netflix FX / E! Illustration

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Amazing
Joey king The act
Helen Mirren Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Amazing
Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Performance, Actor in Supporting Role

Sony Pictures; Netflix Warner Bros./E! Illustration

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The two potatoes
Al Pacino, the Irish
Joe Pesci, the Irish
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Nominees for the Golden Globe 2020, Best Performance, Actress in supporting role

Warner Bros.; Amazon Studios; Netflix STX Movies; Lionsgate / E! Illustration

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening The report
Laura Dern Marriage history
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie Bomb

Nominees for the Golden Globe 2020, Best Film, Drama

Universal paintings; Netflix Warner Bros./E! Illustration

Best movie, drama

the Irish
Marriage history
1917
jester
The two potatoes

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Performance, Actor in a Movie, Drama

20th Century Fox; Sony Pictures; Netflix Warner Bros./E! Illustration

Best actor in a movie, drama

Christian bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and glory
Adam Driver, Marriage history
Joaquin Phoenix, jester
Jonathan Pryce, The two potatoes

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Acting, Actress in a Movie, Drama

Focus characteristics; Netflix Columbia Pictures; Lionsgate LD Entertainment / E! Illustration

Best film actress, drama

Cynthia Erivo Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, Little woman
Charlize Theron, Bomb
Renee Zellweger, Judy

Nominees for the Golden Globe 2020, Best film, comedy or musical

Fox Searchlight; Netflix Lionsgate Paramount / E! Illustration

Best movie, musical or comedy

the Irish
Marriage history
1917
jester
The two potatoes

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Performance, Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical

Lionsgate Fox Searchlight; Columbia Pictures; Paramount Pictures; Netflix / E! Illustration

Best actor in a movie, musical or comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives outside
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo Dicaprio, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Acting, Film, Comedy or Musical Actress

Lionsgate A24; United artists; Amazon Studios / E! Illustration

Best actress in a movie, musical or comedy

Ana de Armas Knives outside
Awkwafina The farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where did you go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Smart reserve
Emma Thompson Late at night

