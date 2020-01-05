Winners of the Golden Globe Awards 2020: the complete list

Drum roll please …

Tonight is the night that all Hollywood has been waiting for! The 2020 Golden Globes are finally here, which means that countless fans and celebrities will discover who was named winner of the Golden Globe. Harrington kit to Phoebe Waller BridgeDozens and dozens of famous celebrities will know if their performances outperform the rest of the nominees.

Will be Noah BaumbachNetflix movie Marriage history he will reign as some expect, or he will be swept from the race by Martin Scorcesehe is very excited about the Irish? That is the question in everyone's mind when Hollywood is heading to the awards season.

As for television, there are many comments on many of the programs, but none so much Flea bag, who stole the show at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Overall, tonight's awards ceremony will certainly be of great interest as the prize season begins!