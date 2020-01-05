Who is Boston Scott? Five quick facts about the Eagles escape

With the Eagles suffering several injuries on the road to the NFC East title, the Boston Scott rider has emerged from the rubble as a key facet of the Philadelphia offensive.

Thirteen Philadelphia players are currently in reserve injured, including receivers Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, runners Corey Clement and Darren Sproles, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, offensive guard Brandon Brooks and cornerback Ronald Darby.

Thanks to an outstanding performance in Week 17, Boston Scott, once unknown, will help guide the Eagles on Sunday as they face the Seahawks in a wild-card NFC showdown.

MORE: Expert Predictions for Seahawks vs. Eagles

Boston Scott is another short runner of the Eagles

Scott recorded 5-7 height in the 2018 combine and weighed 195 pounds. Several sites have Scott on the list of 5-6 or 5-7 and about 203 pounds.

A story published by The Philadelphia Inquirer last month shared that Scott's body mass index (BMI) of around 32.0 indicates that Scott is technically obese. However, like most athletes, a substantial percentage of Scott's weight is muscle instead of fat.

Scott's small stature is no stranger to the Eagles. Darren Sproles, who has been with the Eagles since 2014, is between 5 and 6 pounds and 190 pounds on the official Eagles website. Sproles is currently in the injured reserve due to a muscle tear in his hip, so it is natural for Scott to fulfill that role.

It was an NFL prospect that blooms late

Product of Louisiana, Scott stayed at home and went to Louisiana Tech, which is about four hours from his hometown of Zachary, La. Scott turned red and was a member of the talent scout team in his first year and carried the ball once throughout his second season. for a 3-yard gain against western Kentucky in 2014. Scott played a slightly bigger role as a red-shirt sophomore, recording at least four career attempts six times during the 2015 season.

Scott's sophomore seasons were his most successful years on campus. He had a performance of 137 yards and three touchdowns against Rice as a junior who helped forge a more important role for the last months of his junior season and his senior year. In his senior year, Scott accumulated 1,840 yards on the ground and 14 touchdowns on the ground, recorded 32 receptions for 307 yards and led Louisiana Tech to a 51-10 victory over SMU in the Frisco Bowl.

Scott was selected 201 overall in the sixth round of the 2018 draft by the Eagles.

He was buried in the depth table of preseason.

Scott's initial role for Sunday's NFC wild card match was not built overnight. Last season, Scott appeared in just two games and recorded 14 combined snapshots on special teams.

The Louisiana Tech product entered the 2019 preseason buried in the Eagles initial depth table. He was placed behind Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Darren Sproles, Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams.

Sanders and Howard are the main runners in Philadelphia this season, although both have fought injuries this season; Clement and Sproles finished during the year, while Smallwood was suspended before the season and now plays for the Redskins, and Josh Adams was picked up by the Jets in November from the Eagles practice team.

As of October, Scott was still a member of the practice squad.

It is known for the & # 39; slowest turn on Earth & # 39;

In the midst of his outstanding performance in Week 17's victory over the Giants, Scott launched a slow-developing spin movement in a 39-yard run.

The turn caused runner coach Duce Staley to call it the "slowest turn on Earth."

After Scott's name exploded in his three touchdowns game that attracted the NFC Offensive Player of the Week awards, he turned to Twitter to joke about the turn.

I'm sorry for the rotating WiFi movement made the game take a while – Boston Scott (@ BostonScott2) December 30, 2019

It is quickly becoming a fan favorite with a fantastic TD dance

Moving from a member of the practice squad in October to a hero of Week 17 is enough to make any player a favorite of the team's fans, and that has been especially the case with Scott. It also caused a stir in social networks after scoring his third touchdown against the Giants because he can do … this.

“I appreciate the support. I have seen some memes in social networks. People tag me and stuff. I think it's funny, "Scott told NBCSports.

The competitive spirit and brave attitude have been recognized by coaches, Scott teammates and Philadelphia fans.

"I think I've been through a lot of things at this point," Scott said about connecting with Eagles fans. "I don't know. I'm just doing my job and trying to be true to myself."