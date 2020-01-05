While the fires burn, Australia sees its leader as missing in action

HASTINGS, Australia – The posters have appeared on the streets of Australia, showing the prime minister looking very tropical: floral wreath on his head, blue ocean shirt open on his neck.

"LACK," they said. "Your country is on fire."

The immediate reference was clear. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been widely punished for taking a vacation in Hawaii last month and trying to keep it quiet, while Australia was in the early stages of one of the most devastating fire seasons in history.

But the message went far beyond an island getaway. Angry and frightened, Australians have been expressing their frustration with Morrison for what they see as their indifferent and ineffective response to the disastrous fires and their unwavering dismissal of the force that has made them so intense: climate change.

With thousands of people fleeing the eastern cities this weekend as fires spread from the hills to the coast, the inevitable realities of a warming world were clashing with the calculated policy of inaction.