While the fires burn, Australia sees its leader as missing in action

HASTINGS, Australia – The posters have appeared on the streets of Australia, showing the prime minister looking very tropical: floral wreath on his head, blue ocean shirt open on his neck.
"LACK," they said. "Your country is on fire."
The immediate reference was clear. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been widely punished for taking a vacation in Hawaii last month and trying to keep it quiet, while Australia was in the early stages of one of the most devastating fire seasons in history.
But the message went far beyond an island getaway. Angry and frightened, Australians have been expressing their frustration with Morrison for what they see as their indifferent and ineffective response to the disastrous fires and their unwavering dismissal of the force that has made them so intense: climate change.
With thousands of people fleeing the eastern cities this weekend as fires spread from the hills to the coast, the inevitable realities of a warming world were clashing with the calculated policy of inaction.
Mr. Morrison has minimized the connection between climate change and extreme environmental conditions in Australia, even when the country has just completed its hottest and driest year ever. He has mocked calls to end coal mining as "reckless," prioritizing economic interests and loyalty to a powerful lobby. He has opposed taxing heat-trapping emissions or taking other important measures to reduce them, although most Australians say the government should take stronger measures.
And it has not signaled any change in its policies, even when 24 people died, hundreds of houses were destroyed and more than 12 million acres burned, an area larger than Denmark.
"What surprises everyone about the current situation is the disconnection and lethargy of the federal government, to put it politely," said Bill Hare, director of Climate Analytics, a policy institute.
"People are simply baffled."
As the fire conditions worsened over the weekend, Morrison defended his government’s response and announced a military mobilization, one he quickly promoted in a video on social networks, attracting widespread criticism. He also denied that his government had minimized the links between global warming and changes in Australia's weather patterns.
"The government has always made this connection, and that has never been in dispute," he said.
The prime minister said he was not bothered by anger directed at him. "He has blamed himself," he said. "Blame: it does not help anyone at this time, and excessive analysis of these things is not a productive exercise."
Mr. Morrison's attempt to control the damage occurred when Australians have expressed a growing sensation since November, when the fires arrived early and with much more force than usual, that the government no longer protects them in the way in what he did before.
For most of the time since then, the prime minister said it was not the time to talk about climate change, and that those who did were simply trying to earn political points.
But every wave of flames in crowded suburbs and coastal getaways has presented a new test of the defense of Mr. Morrison's status quo. He has tried to placate the outrage primarily with opportunities to take photos and a populist appeal that echoes President Trump. Mr. Morrison has portrayed those who support greater climate action as efficient snobs that attempt to impose their forms on a silent involuntary majority.
The prime minister published a New Year's message in newspapers across Australia that rejected international pressure for the country to do more.
"Australians have never worried about trying to impress people abroad or respond to what others tell us to think or what we should do," Morrison said. "We have always made our own decisions in Australia."
Critics suggest that their dislike for action on climate change has contributed to what they consider a direct response to fires, treating them as a tragedy rather than a turning point.
For months, Morrison rejected calls for a more energetic intervention by the federal government, such as a broad military deployment or the largely symbolic declaration of a national emergency, noting that firefighting had been the responsibility of individual states. He changed course on Saturday, announcing a call from military reservists and new aircraft resources.
The prime minister also initially resisted pressure to compensate for the thousands of volunteer firefighters who do the vast majority of the work to protect communities. He later relented, approving payments for each of up to approximately $ 4,200, or 6,000 Australian dollars. The decision came a week after he interrupted his trip to Hawaii and returned to Australia after the death of two volunteer firefighters.
Mr. Morrison, who began his professional life in tourism, mocked in line with the hashtag #scottyfrommarketing. On New Year's Day, when fire victims inspected the destruction of forest fires under an orange sky, photos of Mr. Morrison emerged as host of the Australian cricket team in Sydney.
"It reminds me of George W. Bush's moment after Hurricane Katrina in 2005," said Daniel Flitton of the Lowy Institute, a nonpartisan policy center in Australia. “He seemed out of touch and misread the depths of public concern. That became a magnet stone that he had to carry for the rest of his term in office. "
More recently, Mr. Morrison has tried to defend Australia's environmental policies, portraying his government as taking firm action. He repeatedly said at a press conference on Thursday, the first since before Christmas, that the government was on track to "meet and exceed,quot; its emission reduction targets.
Climate scientists say those goals were low to begin with. And Australia's emissions have increased, while leaders continue to fight for the right to issue even more.
During the United Nations climate talks in Madrid at the end of last year, Australia was strongly criticized for proposing the transfer of credits from the two-decade Kyoto Protocol to help it meet its objectives under the historic Paris agreement .
"We are lagging behind," said Joseph Camilleri, professor emeritus of politics at La Trobe University in Melbourne, where he specializes in existential threats, including climate change.
"What Australian fires do best is to show us that climate change is now with us here and truly," he added, "and everyone, including Australia, must do much more than we are doing."
Conservative leaders in Australia often point out that the country accounts for only a small percentage of global heat entrapment emissions. But some experts described the Madrid maneuver as a potentially pernicious example of a country that continues to extract and export large quantities of coal that ends up being burned in power plants around the world.
"The government says it has reduced emissions," Hare said. "What they are using are essentially accounting tricks to justify or explain their reasoning."
In his press conference on Thursday, Morrison framed the government's climate policy in a way that he has often done before, as something he won't let get in the way of continued prosperity. He also asked Australians to trust the government and be patient.
For many, that appeal did not match the severity of fear and anxiety that swept the country.
Jim McLennan, an associate professor specializing in forest fire preparation at the University of La Trobe, said that many of the affected regions this season had no recent history of serious forest fires, making it difficult for communities to prepare.
Australians are not emotionally prepared either, he added, for the extreme future that is likely to await them. Some scientists say that people may have to go to the cities to escape the threat of forest fires.
"I can't think for a moment," he said, "where we've had so many serious fires in so many different parts of the country at about the same time." It's a kind of new world. "
Mr. Morrison can resist political storms. The next election is two years away, and he is just out of a surprise electoral victory in which he was driven by support in Queensland, a coal mining center.
But on the entire eastern coast of the country, very populated, the patience of the public is almost exhausted and is rapidly becoming rage. Hours after Thursday's press conference, Mr. Morrison visited a fire-devastated community, Cobargo, to see the damage and provide support to residents.
They booed him out of town. "You left the country to burn," a person shouted before the prime minister left and left in his car.
In Mallacoota, another devastated community in southeastern Australia, where hundreds of people were evacuated in a naval ship to the city of Hastings, Michael Harkin, a tourist from Sydney, said his experience during the fires had intensified his anger towards the government because of its inaction in the climate change.
The Morrison government, he said, was exhibiting "incompetent governance that avoids the inevitable."
"They don't keep us safe at all."
Livia Albeck-Ripka reported from Hastings, Jamie Tarabay of Hong Kong and Isabella Kwai of Sydney, Australia. Damien Cave contributed reporting from Miami.