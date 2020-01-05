What channel is Seahawks vs. Eagles today? Time, TV schedule for the NFL playoff game

%MINIFYHTML4574bbdb4ebaf1b684df93c8142746709% %MINIFYHTML4574bbdb4ebaf1b684df93c81427467010%

The NFL playoff calendar for 2020 brings a unique set of national television broadcasts, with four networks presenting four games over the course of two days in the wild card round. Today's game of the Seahawks vs. Eagles in Philadelphia, scheduled to start at 4:40 p.m. ET, will be displayed on NBC.

As the home team and No. 4 are in the NFL playoff group for the NFC, the Eagles are weak (one point) against the No. 5 seeded Seahawks, basically making this match a wild card.

Philadelphia enters the playoffs after closing the regular season with four straight wins, tied for the second longest active streak of the NFC behind Green Bay (five). However, the Eagles are being impacted by an absurd amount of injuries, which will be a factor in the wild card game.

Although the Seahawks are dealing with their own injuries, they are less exhausted than the Eagles. Those injuries are also the reasons why viewers will see Marshawn Lynch play in another playoff game for Seattle.

The runner who brought the Seahawks a couple of weeks ago now has the opportunity to reach a milestone in the playoffs. Lynch has recorded at least 100 yards on the ground in six of his 11 postseason appearances. With at least 100 yards on the ground against Philadelphia, he would tie with Prorell Terrell Davis and Emmitt Smith American Football Hall of Fame (seven games) for most postseason games with at least 100 yards on the ground in the history of the NFL

Below is all the information you need to see Seahawks vs. Eagles on Sunday, including television channels and start time.

What channel is Seahawks vs. Eagles today?

TV channel (national) : ESPN

: ESPN TV channel (Seattle) : KING

: KING TV Channel (Philadelphia) : WCAU

: WCAU Live broadcast: Yahoo!

The network's "Sunday Night Football,quot; game will summon the Seahawks vs. game. Sunday's Eagles on NBC. That means that Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call from the stand, and Michele Tafoya will report from the barrier. Terry McAulay is an NBC rules analyst at NBC.

For those who can't see Seahawks vs. Eagles on television and want to find the game on the radio, the Seattle call can be heard on Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 226, and the Philadelphia call can be heard on Sirius channel 83 and Channel XM 225.

Seahawks vs. Eagles: What time is the initial service?

Date : Sunday, January 5

: Sunday, January 5 Start time: 4:40 p.m. ET

4:40 p.m. The ET start time for Sunday's wild card playoff game in Philadelphia is a unique start time for this round of the playoffs, although the NFC divisional game on Saturday afternoon next week (49ers vs. TBD ) is scheduled to start at 4:35 pm ET.

The result of Sunday's Seahawks-Eagles game will set the fourth and final match for the divisional round.

NFL playoff calendar: wild card round

Below is the full NFL playoff calendar for 2020, complete with television channels and live streaming links.

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast Texans bills 4:35 p.m. ET ESPN ESPN application Texans in Patriots 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Yahoo!