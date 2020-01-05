What channel is Saints vs. today? Vikings? Time, TV schedule for the NFL playoff game

The NFL playoff calendar for 2020 brings a unique set of national television broadcasts, with four networks presenting four games over the course of two days in the wild card round. The game Saints vs. Today's Vikings in Houston, scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. ET, will be displayed on Fox.

Like the home team and No. 3 in the NFC playoff group for the NFC, the Saints are solid favorites (eight points) over the No. 6 Vikings.

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees will begin his sixteenth postseason race on Sunday. He is currently in the top five in percentage of postseason completion and passer rating (minimum 150 attempts) in the history of the league.

SANTOS vs. VIKINGS PICKS:

Against the spread | Direct predictions

In addition, Brees has 4,759 postseason aerial yards in his career. With at least 241 more against the Vikings, he would become the sixth player in NFL history with at least 5,000 postseason aerial yards, joining Tom Brady (11,179), Peyton Manning (7,339), Brett Favre (5,855) Joe Montanta (5,772) and Ben Roethlisberger (5,256).

The counterpart of Brees' QB in Sunday's wild card game is playing the biggest game of his life. If Kirk Cousins ​​can lead Minnesota to an unexpected victory in New Orleans, it would change the future of both his career and the franchise. Former Viking general manager and current Sporting News contributor Jeff Diamond recently broke down what is at stake for Cousins ​​against the Saints.

Below is all the information you need to see Saints vs.. Vikings on Sunday, including the television channel and start time.

MORE: Complete betting preview for Saints vs. Vikings

What channel is Saints vs. today? Vikings?

TV channel (national) : Fox

: Fox TV channel (New Orleans) : WVUE

: WVUE TV channel (Minneapolis) : KMSP

: KMSP Live broadcast: Yahoo! The | Fox Sports Go

The No. 1 game on the net will call the game Saints vs. Sunday Vikings on Fox. That means Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call. Erin Andrews and Chris Meyers will report from the barrier, and NFL Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira will explain the arbitration decisions.

For those who can't see Saints vs. Vikings on television and want to find the game on the radio, the Minnesota call can be heard on Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 226, and the New Orleans call can be heard on Sirius channel 83 and channel XM 225

MORE: Watch all NFL and RedZone games in DAZN (Canada only)

Santos vs Vikings: what time is the initial serve?

Date : Sunday, January 5

: Sunday, January 5 Start time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. The ET start time for Sunday's wild card playoff game in New Orleans is a unique start time for this round of playoffs. It is the only start of the postseason afternoon.

After half of the NFC divisional playoff group is established with the result of the Saints-Vikings game, Seahawks at Eagles will decide the other half at the end of the afternoon.

MORE: Playoff Predictions through Super Bowl 54

NFL playoff calendar: wild card round

Below is the full NFL playoff calendar for 2020, complete with television channels and live streaming links.

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast Texans bills 4:35 p.m. ET ESPN ESPN application Texans in Patriots 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Yahoo!