Wendy Williams dating DJ Boof? – The truth!

Fans have sent Wendy Williams with DJ Boof after they left together on several outings! As you know, the two work together in their talk show, but lately, they have spent a lot of time together despite being on a break from work during the holidays!

Not long ago, Wendy herself took to social media to share a photo that showed her enjoying a delicious dinner and while she did not include the man in the photo, she asked her followers to guess that he had taken her to dinner, just as you tagged it!

Actually, Wendy has been documenting his time with his coworker and share it with the world for a couple of weeks so it makes sense that users suspect there might be something between them.

A couple of fans commented: ‘Awwwe boof! You two would make a great couple! "/" Something is definitely happening here and I like it. "

There were also many other reactions similar to the publication, many people apparently supported them!

But if you send them, don't get your hopes up, since a source tells HollywoodLife that "Wendy Williams and DJ Boof aren't dating." They are only very good friends who like to have a good time together. She loves DJ Boof and he loves her too, but she's totally platonic. Wendy is invited to a lot of free meals and different events, and DJ Boof is obviously always wrong for a good time, so she only includes it often. "

