Watch Jennifer Aniston and Kerry Washington Fan Girl in Golden Globes

Name a better duo of the Golden Globes 2020. Well, wait.
As both Jennifer Aniston Y Kerry Washington They went to E! Ryan Seacrest for an exclusive chat, the Scandal Star couldn't help shouting: "You look so beautiful!" We don't blame Kerry a bit (this is the Mrs. Aniston, we're flattering), and her conversation with Ryan quickly became The morning show and his fanfare in progress.
"I love Jennifer Aniston and I love The morning show"he exclaimed, as they called the Golden Globe nominee. What came next can only be described as the magic of live television.
"I was looking at the stars," Jennifer intervened, while Kerry said: "I was just saying the incredible Morning program it is and how much we both love Reese (Witherspoon) And how you are phenomenal. I am obsessed. I love!"
"I love you," Aniston told the A-lister. "You are so Beautiful."
the friends alum is nominated for Best Actress in a dramatic television series, an important milestone in her career that described us as the "perfect storm."
"I've been producing for the past 10 years," Aniston shared. "My partner and I, when we started our company, it was at that time that we were not finding roles and the pieces of material we were excited about. So you take the matter into your own hands and now we are in this moment." Is incredible."
Amazing indeed.
