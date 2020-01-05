UN will meet in Libya while Turkey deploys troops to support the Tripoli government | News

The United Nations Security Council will meet behind closed doors on Monday about the situation in Libya, when Turkish troops began deploying in the country in an attempt to shore up the UN-recognized government in Tripoli.

The meeting, held at the request of Russia, formally focuses on an international conference on Libya that Germany hopes to organize by the end of the month. So far, a date for the meeting has not been announced.

But Monday's talks will be the first opportunity for Security Council members to discuss the controversial maritime and security agreements reached by Libya and Turkey in November, and Ankara's subsequent decision to send troops to Libya.

Turkey's move comes after the Government of National Agreement based in Tripoli, under a sustained attack since the renegade general Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive in April, made a formal request for military support.

The maritime agreement reached by Tripoli and Ankara grants Turkey rights over large areas of the Mediterranean where gas reserves have recently been discovered.

That has angered other Mediterranean countries, such as Greece and Cyprus, which also want to exploit energy resources in the region.

According to the government, at least 30 people died and another 33 were injured in an air strike against a military school in Tripoli on Saturday.

UN diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP that they could not rule out the possibility that a member of the council could raise the issue of Russian mercenaries working to reinforce Haftar.

Moscow has denied all responsibility on that front.

On Friday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire in Libya.

"Any foreign support to the warring parties will only deepen the ongoing conflict and further complicate efforts to reach a peaceful and comprehensive political solution," he said in a statement.