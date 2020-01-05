U.S. Soldiers UU. They will receive electronic personal tracking devices mounted at boot – Defense Blog

The U.S. Department of Defense UU. And Robotic Research LLC, announced an agreement worth approximately $ 16.5 million for the personal tracking device connected to a soldier's boot.

Through this agreement, the company is offering its technology warrior location sensor units, called WarLoc, to help better equip four US Army Brigade Combat Teams. UU. Deployed in different places, according to a press release. The first batch of WarLoc units has already been sent to an Army team.

"We are deeply honored to have been chosen to supply the U.S. Army with our innovative WarLoc sensor units," said Alberto Lacaze, president of Robotic Research. "The small form factor of WarLoc and the avant-garde ability to provide highly accurate location and location information in environments with denied GPS make this device a perfect complement for US forces charged with defending our freedoms on the front lines."

WarLoc provides superior location and positioning data for teams of war fighters or first responders in environments with denied GPS, including underground facilities and within buildings and megacities. The small WarLoc sensor is mounted on the footwear. Multiple systems work together to further improve accuracy and maintain equipment location. The system is not only unique for its accuracy, but also for its distributed nature that works well with challenging communication environments.

The algorithms are robust for communications failures and dropouts.

There are two variants of the sensor: one mounted at the top of the foot (attached through the laces of the user's shoes) and another mounted at the back of the heel (attached by straps).