U.S. allies UU. In the Middle East they fear they can pay the price for the murder of Suleimani

BEIRUT, Lebanon – For years, US allies throughout the Middle East have raised the alarm about Iran's progress in strengthening its enemies, building stockpiles and sponsoring militant groups near or within its borders to promote the interests of Tehran.

But since President Trump ordered the drone attack on Friday that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, the intellectual author of Iran's regional efforts, no matter how pleased they were, the predominant response of US friends in the Region has been silence.

This combination of private celebration and public caution reflects two driving fears. Many hope that to avoid a spiral of violence with the United States, Iran can avenge the death of General Suleimani by attacking US allies. And if that happens, many of those allies wonder, will Trump have his back?

"The entire region is at the limit, since we are in unknown territory," said Taufiq Rahim, a member of the New America foundation that works in the Persian Gulf. "There is no way to be prepared for what comes next, because anything could be an objective."