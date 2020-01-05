U.S. allies UU. In the Middle East they fear they can pay the price for the murder of Suleimani

BEIRUT, Lebanon – For years, US allies throughout the Middle East have raised the alarm about Iran's progress in strengthening its enemies, building stockpiles and sponsoring militant groups near or within its borders to promote the interests of Tehran.
But since President Trump ordered the drone attack on Friday that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, the intellectual author of Iran's regional efforts, no matter how pleased they were, the predominant response of US friends in the Region has been silence.
This combination of private celebration and public caution reflects two driving fears. Many hope that to avoid a spiral of violence with the United States, Iran can avenge the death of General Suleimani by attacking US allies. And if that happens, many of those allies wonder, will Trump have his back?
"The entire region is at the limit, since we are in unknown territory," said Taufiq Rahim, a member of the New America foundation that works in the Persian Gulf. "There is no way to be prepared for what comes next, because anything could be an objective."
The puzzle design of the American and Iranian influence in the Middle East makes it difficult to assess the threat of an Iranian response. The United States maintains close ties with Israel, as well as with a variety of Arab states, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
But Iran, often through General Suleimani, has worked for decades to establish close ties with the Syrian government and armed groups in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, many of them within the reach of allied states. United, and near the quotas. of US troops deployed in Syria and Iraq.
The spread of that network means that Iran could rely on allied forces to attack any number of places in the region while giving Iran itself a way to deny responsibility.
As the regional allies of the United States try to anticipate Iran's next movement, they are reinforcing their defenses, keeping their distance from Trump's decision to kill General Suleimani and even quietly arriving in Iran directly to try to avoid the conflict. .
The situation is particularly delicate for countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that are directly across the Persian Gulf from Iran and have close ties with the United States. Its wealth and its vast oil and commercial infrastructure could be attractive targets for Iranian attacks.
The threat against such sites became clear last summer, when A surprise attack with drones and missiles left two oil processing facilities in Saudi Arabia burning and halved the kingdom's oil production temporarily.
US officials blamed Iran for the attacks, but Trump decided to give up a military response, despite decades of commitment to using US power to ensure the free flow of oil from the gulf.
Many in the region hate Iran for what they see as their efforts to build Shiite militias to promote their interests and undermine Arab states in a region of Sunni majority. That left many pleased, at least privately, that the United States had killed General Suleimani, the most visible face of that project.
Khalid al-Dakhil, a political sociologist in Saudi Arabia, criticized Iran for selling itself to the Arabs as the head of the "resistance,quot;, the regional struggle against the United States and Israel, when it has made more efforts in recent years to accumulate power . in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.
"What kind of resistance is this?" He said. "It is a resistance aimed at covering the sectarian substance of Iran's policy in the region."
While many Gulf leaders agree, they have not publicly praised the murder of General Suleimani for fear of attracting Iran's wrath.
"Saudi Arabia and all the Gulf countries are calm," said Dr. al-Dakhil. "They don't want to antagonize the Iranians, because the situation in the region is so delicate, so divided, so sensitive, that they don't want to agitate it further."
Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense and younger brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, flew to Washington this weekend to consult with US officials. And on Saturday, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, Qatar's Foreign Minister, met with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran.
To exacerbate nervousness in the gulf there are questions about the degree of support that countries can expect from Mr. Trump if they become the target of Iranian reprisals, be it a military action, a cyber attack or sabotage, said Barbara Leaf, former United States ambassador to the United Arab Emirates who is now at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
Gulf leaders, he said, want to know "what does the United States plan next?"
And even more important, Ms. Leaf said: "What are you willing to do for your highly vulnerable Gulf partners, whom Tehran considers partners in the economic war that the United States is waging against Iran?"
The situation is also complex for US allies in countries where the United States competes for influence with Iran.
In Syria, the rebels, activists and exiles who oppose the government of President Bashar al-Assad rejoiced over the news of the murder of General Suleimani, as they blamed him for supporting Mr. al-Assad's army, which has killed Hundreds of thousands of people. But the United States gave up the effort to remove Mr. al-Assad from power years ago, and the Syrian Kurds, a US ally in the battle against the Islamic State, have no idea how long the United States will remain.
In Iraq, where the United States has invested thousands of lives and billions of dollars, few publicly thanked him for killing General Suleimani, who oversaw the expansion of Iranian influence there, mainly through ties with the country's Shiites. Even the Kurds and Sunnis who prefer the United States to Iran remained silent to avoid provoking their Shiite compatriots and their powerful militias.
In Lebanon, the American allies also kept silent to avoid provoking pro-Iran forces there. General Suleimani was key to the growth of Hezbollah in an important political party and the strongest military force in the country.
Even Israel remained remarkably restricted.
For the Israelis, General Suleimani was an archfoe and practically a family name, which had surrounded the country with hostile armed forces armed with tens of thousands of rockets and missiles. His name was associated with a quarter-century of attacks on Jewish and Israeli targets abroad.
But the Israeli celebrations were silenced over the weekend amid concerns that Israel could end up being a target for Iranian reprisals. Israeli officials also wanted to avoid any suggestion of participation in the murder of Suleimani.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu carefully monitored the message, praised the action of the United States and said in The comments released on Sunday indicate that Israel supports its US ally.
However, Netanyahu described the history of the dead Iranian commander without mentioning Israel and said that "he had caused the death of many US citizens and many other innocent people in recent decades and today."
Amos Yadlin, former head of Israeli military intelligence and now director of the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, was less ambiguous. Writing on TwitterHe said killing General Suleimani, "with the blood of hundreds of Americans and Israelis + thousands of Sunni Arabs in their hands, was an act of justice."
Isabel Kershner contributed reporting from Jerusalem.
