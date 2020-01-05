Trump intensifies rhetoric against Iran and threatens Iraq's sanctions | News

%MINIFYHTML248d394dd61a7d33a0f32d17663eb09e9% %MINIFYHTML248d394dd61a7d33a0f32d17663eb09e10%

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, intensified his rhetoric with Iran and Iraq on Sunday night, warning of a "great retaliation,quot; if Iran counterattacks for the murder of one of its main military commanders and threatening to sanction Iraq after its parliament asked US troops to leave the country.

Trump and his advisors have been defending the drone attack that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani that intensifies tensions in the region.

Trump says Soleimani was planning attacks on the Americans and said he would consider publishing intelligence reports that led him to direct the murder.

When Air Force One was asked about possible reprisals by Iran, Trump said: “If it happens, it happens. If they do something, there will be great reprisals. "

Trump, who spoke with reporters on his way back to Washington after a vacation in Florida, said Soleimani was killed to avoid war with Tehran and warned of further escalation.

Iranians and Iraqis react to the murder of Soleimani

But he has deployed aggressive rhetoric in public, tweeting that the United States had targeted 52 Iranian sites, some "at a very high level and important for Iran and Iranian culture,quot; if Iran attacked any US or US assets in retaliation.

& # 39; Surrounded by hawks & # 39;

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied Sunday that Trump said he would attack Iranian cultural sites, but the president contradicted him when asked about the issue Sunday night.

"Are they allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people and we are not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn't work that way," he said.

Addressing cultural sites with military action is considered a war crime under international law, including a UN Security Council resolution backed by the Trump administration in 2017 and the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Property Cultural

Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, leaves Air Force One on Sunday after a vacation at her Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Speaking to reporters on the plane, he intensified his rhetoric against Iran and threatened sanctions against Iraq (Kevin Wolf / AP Photo)

The president also issued a threat to Baghdad after the Iraqi parliament backed a resolution calling on US and foreign troops to leave the country.

Trump said that if Iraq asked US forces to leave and it was not done in a friendly manner, "we will impose sanctions on them as they had never seen before. It will make Iranian sanctions seem a bit tame."

"We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that is there. The construction cost billions of dollars, long before my time. We will not leave unless they pay us for it," Trump told reporters.

Nader Hashemi, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Denver, told Al Jazeera that Trump's comments were "crazy,quot; and were cause for concern.

"This is someone who is completely surrounded by war hawks, is driven by his ego and is in a re-election campaign," said Hashemi. "I think he's calculating that this kind of hard rhetoric plays well with his domestic base."